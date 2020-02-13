Tattoos are forever, which is unfortunate news for Orlando Bloom. The Lord of the Rings actor recently got ink with his son’s name and shared the results on Instagram. Unfortunately, as Entertainment Tonight emphasized, Bloom misspelled his son’s name – although it’s not quite as bad as it sounds.

While Bloom labeled the photo “New [tattoo] one can guess who”, he commented in the comments that the tattoo was “Flynn in MORSE CODE and his [date of birth] and time”. However, some fans noticed that the code was not the correct spelling of his son’s name.

“If the Morse code is to spell Flynn, there is an error,” wrote the morse-fluent fan, who pointed out that the code actually spelled “Frynn” and that an additional point would fix the error.

The tattoo artist Balazs Bercsenyi also posted the same photo on his Instagram, where he confirmed the mistake.

“A nice memory for [Orlando Bloom] of his son,” Bercsenyi wrote in the headline, adding, “and yes, one point is missing, we know he will be fixed.”

Bloom is said to feature an animated version of Prince Harry in the upcoming cartoon series The Prince. The show, which is slated to run on HBO Max, follows the antics of the royal family from the perspective of Prince George, the eldest son of Prince William and Kate Middleton. The show was created by author and executive producer Gary Janetti. The concept comes from his own Instagram account, where he regularly publishes news about the Royals and reaction photos of Prince George.

Other actors who cast their voices include Condola Rashad as Meghan Markle, Lucy Punch as Kate Middleton, Tom Hollander as Prince Philip and Prince Charles, Alan Cumming as Georges Butler Owen, Frances De La Tour as Queen Elizabeth and Game of Thrones Alaun Iwan Rheon as Prince William.

In his private life, Bloom will marry Katy Perry, although the couple had to postpone their wedding. The pop singer also announced that the guest list will not include her American Idol co-hosts Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan because she “can’t afford” to have them visit.

“I mean, look,” Perry said last Wednesday on Jimmy Kimmel Live. “You have a lot to do, you know, while I’m getting married,” she quipped, referring to her wedding to comedian Russell Brand from 2010 to 2012.