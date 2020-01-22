Original yellow Wiggle released from the hospital after cardiac arrest

advertisement

Greg Page, one of the founders of The Wiggles, was released from the hospital after a weekend cardiac arrest.

The original Yellow Wiggle suffered the medical emergency on January 18 at the end of a bushfire emergency shelter on Castle Hill RSL in the Hills District in Sydney in Australia.

Grace Jones, a young nurse looking at the performance, stepped forward when she saw Page collapse.

“I didn’t go to the concert and expected that, so it all feels a bit surreal. I do things like that every day at work that I never had to do without equipment,” Mrs. Jones said.

Paramedics said that Jones used a defibrillator to resuscitate Page and performed CPR in a few moments. Page was then taken to Westmead Hospital.

The 48-year-old was released from hospital today to recover at home, The Wiggles said in a statement.

“Your thoughts and prayers for Greg have meant the world for him and his family,” the statement said.

“But in the future they are asking for some privacy so that Greg can concentrate on his recovery. Out of respect for Greg and his wishes, we will no longer share updates.”

Page left the children’s band in 2006 due to poor health and returned for a second stint in 2012.

In 2006 he revealed that he suffered from orthostatic intolerance, which caused problems with the function of his heart when standing.

This story first appeared on 9News and is being republished with permission.

