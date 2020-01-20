advertisement

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy attended the ceremony for the 11 Ukrainians who died in the crash.



The bodies of 11 Ukrainian civilians who died when a passenger plane was accidentally shot down by Iran this month were returned to Ukraine on Sunday during a solemn ceremony at Kiev airport.

All 176 aboard the Ukraine International Airlines flight from Tehran to Kiev were killed when the Boeing 737-800 was shot down on January 8, at a time when Iran was alert to an American attack.

The majority on board were Iranians or dual nationals. Canada had 57 inhabitants on board. Nine of the Ukrainian citizens were crew members.

“Today at Boryspil Airport, the relatives and the entire nation have the opportunity to pay their respects to the Ukrainian crew and passengers of # PS752 who are now home,” Foreign Minister Vadym Prystaiko wrote on Twitter.

“Deeply grateful for the messages of condolence and solidarity we have received from all over the world.”

With President Volodymyr Zelenskiy watching, coffins draped in the Ukrainian flag were taken one by one from a Ukrainian military plane to waiting hearse at the airport.

Soldiers held up flags to represent the different nationalities of those who died.

Relatives came to the airport with bunches of flowers. Aviation personnel, some in tears, waited on the asphalt. Some knelt down when the coffins passed them.

Iran is trying to analyze the plane’s black boxes, the state news agency IRNA reported on Sunday, and on Saturday denied a report that a decision had been made to send the aircraft’s recorders to Ukraine.

The plane crash caused unrest in Iran and contributed to the international pressure on the country as it struggles with a lonely conflict with the United States over its nuclear program and its influence in the region that briefly broke out in an open conflict this month.

