Organs of 8 Indian tourists under post-mortem in Nepal; is flown back on January 23 - News

The bodies of the eight Indian tourists, including four minors, who died because of possible suffocation in their room in a mountainous resort in Nepal, undergo post-mortem in Kathmandu and would be flown back home on Thursday, January 23, according to a senior Indian official. Tragedy struck a group of 15 tourists from Kerala when eight of them, including four children, died after falling unconscious, probably as a result of a gas leak from a heater in their room in a mountainous resort in Makwanpur district, amid a cold golf in the Himalayas region.

The tourists were taken by plane to the HAMS hospital in Kathmandu where they were declared dead on arrival. Makwanpur police said the victims were unconscious by suffocation.

“Postmortem of the bodies is being conducted at the Kathmandu academic hospital and they would be flown home tomorrow morning (Thursday),” a senior Indian embassy official told PTI.

The official said that of the seven who survived, two remained with the bodies while the others were already on their way back.

The victims were identified as Praveen Krishnan Nair, Saranya Sasi, Sreebhadra Praveen, Aarcha Praveen, Abhinav Saranya Nair, Ranjith Kumar Adatholath Punathil, Indu Lakshmi Peethambaran Ragalatha and Vyshnav Ranjith.

The deceased – two couples and four children – was part of a group of 15 people who traveled from Kerala to Pokhara, a popular mountainous tourist destination. They were on their way home and stayed on Monday (January 21) at Everest Panorama Resort in Daman in the neighborhood.

The official said the Indian mission is in contact with the local authorities, relatives and friends of the deceased and the hospital authorities.

“We are speeding up the process of returning the bodies,” the official said.

According to the resort manager, the guests stayed in a room and turned on a gas heater to keep themselves warm.

Although they had booked a total of four rooms, eight of them stayed in one room and others stayed in another room, the manager said, adding that all windows and the door of the room were locked from the inside.

“They ordered snacks from the resort’s restaurant,” said the resort manager, Shiva KC, by The Kathmandu Post.

After dinner at 10.30 am, the guests from two cottages went to their room while the others stayed back in the restaurant.

“Despite our objection, they constantly asked for the heater they used in the restaurant to be brought to their room. They took it from the restaurant around 2 am,” the manager said.

Nair and Ranjit, both IT professionals, were classmates from the technical university and the tour was organized after meeting old friends in Delhi, a family member said.

Nair, from Chempazhanthi in Thiruvananthapuram, was an engineer in Dubai, while his wife, Saranya, stayed with three children in Kochi and was a nursing student.

Ranjit worked in an IT company in Thiruvananthapuram, while his wife, Indu, was an accountant at a cooperative bank in Kozhikode, a family member said.

Ranjit’s eldest son Madhav had a happy escape while he slept in another room.

