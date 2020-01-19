Optimize your meeting rooms with AV & UC technology

advertisement

Meeting rooms are often the hub for office space and ensure that users work together, develop ideas, make decisions and even find new business opportunities. Implementing simple but effective AV technology (audio visual) can make the difference for participants and turn non-responsive meetings into productive and creative experiences.

What exactly does an effective meeting room look like? The use of AV and communication technologies can increase productivity and improve communication across the board. Display technology and audio conferencing combined with content sharing are just a few of the first steps you can take to build an efficient infrastructure. Regardless of the size of the meeting room or the budget available, it is important to follow these suggestions to create your vision for each room and add value throughout the implementation phase.

Simple solutions with familiarity

Changes in workplace technologies can have a major impact on employee productivity. When implementing new conference room technologies, companies should look for solutions that are easy to use and provide a consistent user experience. It is important that the transition is seamless so that employees can focus on the tasks ahead, rather than being distracted by technological challenges.

As more and more companies use Microsoft Teams, Skype for Business and / or Cisco Webex Teams, the need for consistency across the company has never been greater. From desktop applications to user interfaces for meeting rooms, each product set offers solutions for every room size. Organizations should strive for scalable solutions that grow with their business needs and provide the familiarity they expect. The advantage for companies is that employees who first know how to deal with you know how to use them all.

Size matters, what space do you need to work in?

Meeting rooms are important work areas, so the room acoustics must be taken into account. Echo and poor sound quality lead to frustrating experiences and unproductive meetings. Regardless of whether acoustic panels or adaptive technologies are installed, a productive room must offer an audio experience that corresponds to the visual one.

The size of a meeting room is also an important factor. Larger rooms tend to focus more on moderators, which means that the audience’s attention is drawn to the front of the room and the moderator. Improved display technologies such as double screens, LED walls and interactive screens offer a powerful way to give a presentation to a larger audience. In some cases, video walls can be used in larger meeting rooms. In general, these displays provide better and more accessible connectivity and offer presenters interactive and collaborative tools to encourage engagement.

On the other hand, smaller spaces are more interactive than informal – technology usually reflects this. Touchscreens are more common and it is recommended to use table-top microphones so that participants can “get together” in a presentation that is at the center of the room.

Control systems at the push of a button

Meeting rooms traditionally house a user interface in the form of a tablet, via which the participants can control the room equipment. This user interface is often room-specific and the appearance can be specified by the installer. Training is therefore essential and generally affects the entire meeting experience. While these types of controllers are still in use, meeting rooms are becoming smarter and more automated than ever.

The key to creating seamless experiences is intuitive user interfaces or peripheral devices for control rooms. The manufacturers are integrating more and more “intelligence” into the equipment of meeting rooms, eg. B. motion detection, automatic switching on and off or automatic signal detection. This functionality can improve the user experience, add real value, and help businesses save money and reduce their carbon footprint.

Use of VC and UC technology

Video conference and unified communication solutions can also transform small group rooms into work areas for collaboration. Ideally, the conference solution is a solution that users are familiar with, e.g. B. Microsoft Teams or Skype for Business. Being able to enter a room and immediately start a session with a user interface that users are familiar with not only reduces wasted time but also frustrates users.

Video conferencing technologies such as telepresence not only improve the user experience by making participants feel like they are in the same boardroom, they also allow them to focus on what matters most: the meeting. Room-based video conferencing systems can be easily installed in existing meeting rooms and integrated into control systems. They can also be combined with intelligent technology that enables audio, video and lighting management at the push of a button.

Nothing makes a meeting more frustrating for users than unplugging cables and having technical support for constant speed dialing. For this reason, it is important that the technology works really well, is easy to use and has automatic features enabled. Mirroring these consistent and reliable solutions in all meeting rooms can significantly improve productivity and collaboration between users. Not only does this help organizations regain control of underutilized meeting rooms, it also helps create a better experience for employees, customers, and prospects.

Steve Franklin, CEO of Cinos

