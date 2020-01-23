advertisement

Oprah Winfrey and Gayle king have expressed their support for Meghan Markle and Prince HarryThe decision to take a step back as senior royals.

In a new video that TMZ made in New York on Tuesday, Oprah spoke about the pair’s groundbreaking decision and said, “I support them for 1,000 percent.”

She noted that Harry did what he had to do for his family and that everyone should respect it.

Do you know why I support them? I support them because I believe that if you have thought about this for so long, Queen Elizabeth’s statement also stated that these discussions have been going on for months and when Harry said in that statement that he recently had to make the decision to go in peace to continue with his new family, who does not feel what it takes to make that decision to give up everything that you have known all your life that it says: “I am going to choose this new life or what I believe to be the most true vision for myself to be? “Who are we who judge that?”

