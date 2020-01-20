Opioid-dependent patients can now use methadone treatment in IMH

advertisement

The Medicinal Clinic (DTC) of the Institute of Mental Health (IMH), Chennai is all set to provide methadone maintenance treatment for opioid dependent patients. The treatment, which is aimed at controlling opioid use disorders by means of limiting damage using methadone, will be carried out on the lines of directly observed treatment regimen; patients take the syrup preparation in the presence of a qualified psychiatrist in the clinic.

Founded under the National Drug Dependence Treatment Center (NDDTC) plan, All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi, the DTC at IMH was the first to be established under the scheme in South India. It prolongs treatment for all types of substance abuse and associated disorders. This included addiction to alcohol, tobacco, cannabis, inhalants and sleeping pills; According to officials, opioid abuse is the newly added target for treatment given the large-scale abuse of this substance.

Special team

From now on there are 22 DTCs throughout the country, including those at IMH. P. Poorna Chandrika, director of IMH, said the institute entered into a memorandum of understanding with AIIMS last year, after which the clinic was established. A special team consisting of a psychiatrist, a psychiatric nurse and a counselor was trained for the clinic.

The institute has now received the delivery of oral methadone and dispensers from NDDTC. Patients can enter the clinic with an identity card and start treatment after an appropriate evaluation, she said. Until now, the treatment was not available in the state sector in the state.

According to officials, the idea is primarily to control opioid use disorders in opioid-dependent patients. “The goal is to alleviate the use of street opioids and then prevent the transmission of diseases, including HIV, by sharing needles. This is a strategy to reduce damage, “a doctor said.

Doctors added that patients can visit the clinic for treatment. Once started, they should come every day and be evaluated for withdrawal symptoms.

After observation, the preparation would be given to the patient in the presence of the team – a qualified psychiatrist, psychiatric staff nurse and counselor – and they cannot take it home.

The dose would be calculated for each patient.

Doctors said the schedule also provided another drug – Naltrexone – that is used for both opioid and alcohol use disorders after an appropriate evaluation.

