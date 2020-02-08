WACO, TX – Today was the Waco Ax Company’s first official opening day, and so far it has been on the road to success. Waco’s newest entertainment store creates a lot of excitement in the city center.

“With everything opening up for the evening, the entertainment here in Waco is going crazy and we are so happy to be separated from it,” said Garrett Simmons, manager at Waco Ax Company.

Everyone can enjoy the ax throwing experience of the Waco Ax Company.

The people who work there say that the most fun thing they see is that different people have a good time.

“I had a lady the other day who was 70 years old and put it on the first throw. So if she could, anyone could come out here and take an ax and throw it,” said Simmons.

It’s easy for people wondering what ax throwing is all about. They pick up an ax and throw it at a target hoping to land on the porthole.

The manager informed us that throwing the ax did not take that long.

“Ax throwing in general is actually really new. I came from Canada. Canada started this thing, the crazies up there, and it just moved south, so it’s really new, ”said Simmons.

People in Waco are quickly interested from litter to litter because they say it is a stress reliever and an all-round good time.

“There was a day when we were very slow and a guy came to us who was at school in Baylor. He comes up and says I’m confused. You bother when I throw a couple. and when he was done he was off as a spaghetti man, ”said Gaz King of the Waco Ax Company.