The OPEC oil cartel lowered its forecast for global oil demand growth this year by almost a fifth compared to the outbreak of the new corona virus in China.

In its monthly report on the world oil market, OPEC expects global oil demand to increase by 0.99 million barrels a day (MBD) this year, a decrease of 1.22 MBD the previous month.

“The outbreak of the coronavirus in China in the first half of 2020 is the main reason for this downward correction,” said OPEC.

