Gareth K Vile

January 21, 2020

From the comics to the stage

The adaptation of Sellador and Dundee Rep from the iconic Scottish cartoon character makes a bold step in addressing the fundamentally conservative and traditional world of brutal junk and Scottish identity of Oor Wullie. With a new character, Wahid, at the center of the action, and explicit comments about everyday racism in the first scenes and songs, this musical comedy promises to struggle with very contemporary problems of connectedness and prejudice. It quickly offers more familiar elements – a series of songs that are more than a little due to the signature battle and march of the signature hit ‘500 Miles’ by The Proclaimers, lots of Scottish dialect and an adventure in which you and his friends celebrate friendship and calamity to save his legendary bucket from the hostile bully, Basher – but the desire to respect Wullie’s cartoon legacy is tempered by an attempt to represent a modern Scotland.

Suppose between two dimensions – Wahid’s contemporary Scotland and Wullie’s comic book city Auchenshoogle – the cast can handle the formalized gestures that evoke the comic book medium, but are less effective in provoking the musical songs: the combination of dialect and loud music stifles the words and the choreography, especially in a number that has vague Bollywood influences, is more functional than exciting. The plot is clear and simple enough – although the show is suitable for young children, it is based on an awareness of the stories of The Sunday Post and the relationship between Wullie and the local police officer PC Murdoch -, attempts to rehabilitate Basher (bullies just do not get enough attention) and avoid the more murderous qualities of Wullie (an early story, reprinted in the program, contained Wullie who caused a major traffic accident by hitting a cane in the tram lines).

With George Drennan taking on the role of Wullie maker Dudley D. Watkins and the story, the action jumps over at a reasonable pace, sometimes interrupted by comic set pieces such as friends of Wullie on a bicycle or a confrontation in a steel plant, finally back to Wahid’s world and his new awareness of Scottish culture that had previously ruled him out. The fact that Wahid’s new confidence is expressed by his ability to swing abuse into the dialect is perhaps not the most sensible solution to regional racism.

Although the score is quite dutiful, the comedy is always lively and the good-spirited spirit of Wullie’s gang acquires a dynamic, contemporary relevance: the courage to confront the implicit values ​​in DC Thompson may not come loose completely, and it retains enough nostalgia for fans to speak of the creepy Scottish scamp.

Reviewed in Theater Royal, Glasgow. Tour now.

