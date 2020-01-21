Only half of the promised community garda posts are taken

advertisement

A general election candidate from Cork North Central claims that only half of a series of 20 new municipal guards positions promised last year have been filled.

Tommy Gould from Sinn Féin made the claim on 96FM’s Opinion Line for an on-air law and order debate between presenter PJ Coogan and Taoiseach Leo Varadkar.

advertisement

Plans for a revision by the community of guards to help combat anti-social black spots in Cork were announced last April.

Last November, the Irish researcher reported that Cork would receive only 14 of the latest Garda probation probations to graduate from training the Force. They had to hold full-time positions in Anglesea Street, Mayfield, Fermoy and Mallow.

In addition to 14 probation officers assigned to Cork North and Cork City divisions, an additional 18 were temporarily assigned to Cork City.

However, they were transferred from the province at the end of December and sent to full-time positions throughout the country.

Gould, a Cork city councilor, said: “I am told from very good sources that of the approximately 20 new communities that gardaí promised, only 10 are present.

“And of the new sergeants working with them, none of them has arrived, I am told. I expect that existing community guards have retired or moved to other areas of police, but as it stands, I am told that there are no 20 new community guards officers.

“This shows that the entire community garda plan is in ruins. What was announced was just a PR stunt. “

The largest graduate assignment was at the Dublin divisions, with 89 of the 197 graduates assigned there.

The allocation for Cork was also lower than the numbers assigned to other areas, with for example 20 to Cavan and Monaghan and 18 to Donegal.

Last November it turned out that less than 3% of the new garda recruits were deployed in Cork.

Jonathan O’Brien of Sinn Féin told the Dáil at the time that only 69 of the 2,800 new garda recruits had been sent to the city.

A Garda spokesperson told the Irish investigator that they were investigating Mr. Gould’s claims.

The promise came from senior gardaí who outlined the goals and benefits of a radical Garda restructuring program being tested in the Cork City Garda division.

The divisional police model was one of the recommendations of the report of the Garda Inspectorate Changing Policing in Ireland. It identified a series of problems with the current police district model, where the local superintendent bears full responsibility for a wide range of police activities in his or her geographical region. Surface.

advertisement