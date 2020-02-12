If we want to learn a lesson from the terror that Defense Minister Naftali Bennett wields against Palestinian peasants, we do not need to spread every natural resistance against our tyrannical regime. There could have been opportunities to gradually stop buying calves from Israeli importers without announcing it beforehand. The basic assumption is that the evil of the only Jewish democratic state in the world knows no borders and that evil must be countered with sophistication.

Fatah is constantly trying to regain its reputation as a liberation movement. The top officials bombard their voters with promises that are formulated in resolute patriotic speeches and will soon dissolve like soap bubbles. But the decision to stop buying calves from Israel is another. It is a small part of the strategy of Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh to optimize the economic potential of each region of the West Bank and Gaza Strip by using its strengths, improving the quality and reputation of its goods, creating new products and diversifying trade.

The promotion of the agricultural sector and its products, some of which are intended for export, has top priority. If economists have doubts about the feasibility of the plan, it is because of Israeli control. And if cynics suspect that his goal is to ensure the spoiled survival of Fatah’s dinosaurs, it should still be said that Shtayyeh’s plan is based on a concept. This means that despite the Israeli bans, Palestinian society can and must strive to expand its freedom of choice and action and to improve its economic and other position.

In the Jewish and democratic state, this concept is an unpardonable crime. The Palestinians refuse to be our vassals, and it is common knowledge that only anti-Semites refuse to be the vassals of the enlightened Jews. The righteous response has been to ban the export of Palestinian agricultural products. Do you want to export? Then buy calves from Israeli importers.

It is nothing new to harm Palestinian agriculture. It has long been an integral part of Israeli rule over the Palestinians on both sides of the Green Line. Agriculture is land and it is water sources. It is witness to the roots of every Palestinian family here. It is a livelihood, history and vast open spaces. Why did we come to this country to avoid wiping out and destroying it all? Israel’s calculated sabotage of agriculture in the Gaza Strip – agriculture and product sales – is one of the factors that have brought it to its current catastrophic state. In the West Bank, settlers have taken a sacred oath to terrorize Palestinians from their remaining countries and water sources. Every day, army officers and lawyers work in the office of the coordinator of government activities in the areas to develop new rules to prevent Palestinians from working on their country, which is trapped behind the dividing wall, and the state euphemism machine announces “state land”. that is to give Jews Palestinian land.

In the best Jewish-Israeli tradition of “Vengeance is mine”, Bennett and his henchmen in COGAT hope to send Palestinian farmers to their leaders to force them to withdraw. Let us therefore hope that the Palestinian Authority finds a way to minimize the harm to every farmer and that the Palestinian Authority, Palestinian consumers and farmers can build a relationship of trust, partnership and solidarity. In the meantime, there may be a miracle, and some countries will come to their senses and say Israel, “Here is where the money stops,” because they can no longer use their taxpayer dollars to compensate for the economic setbacks that Israel is suffering Landing on the Palestinians.