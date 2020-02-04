Advertisement

Probably the youngest winner of the DDF raffle.



Mohamed Salah, a one-year-old boy, has joined the long list of Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaires, and three more will chase away a luxury vehicle when their tickets were drawn at the Finest Surprise Promotions raffle this morning at Concourse D of London International Airport Dubai.

Ramees Rahman has been based in Abu Dhabi for over 6 years. The 31-year-old Indian, based in Abu Dhabi, has been participating in the duty-free campaigns in Dubai for a year and has the winning ticket No. 1319 online in series 323 under the name of his son.

Speaking to the child’s father, Mr. Rahman said, “I am very pleased with this great news and thank you Dubai Duty Free for this great promotion. My son’s future is now well secured.”

After the Millennium Millionaire raffle, three other winners of the Dubai Duty Free Finest Surprise promotion were announced.

Ms. Shaghayegh Attarzadeh, a 33-year-old Iranian citizen based in Dubai, won a Mercedes Benz S560 (Magnetite Black Metallic) in the 1745 series with ticket number 0773. Ms. Attarzadeh, who runs a family business with her brother, regularly buys a ticket for the Dubai Duty Free specials whenever she travels and was very grateful for her win.

Meanwhile, Ms. Gloria Malacaste, a 30-year-old Filipino citizen from Dubai, won a Moto Guzzi Audace motorcycle (Nero Travolgente) in the 397 series with the ticket number 0253. Ms. Malacaste and two friends bought two tickets for the 397 series online while of the anniversary of Dubai Duty Free. Her winning number is her month and date of birth, March 25th, and she couldn’t believe she actually won!

Finally, the Canadian Timothy Reducha, based in Riyadh, won a Moto Guzzi V8S TT motorcycle (Giallo Sahara) in the 398 series with ticket number 0786. Mr. Reducha is currently unavailable, but will surely be surprised if he learns good news about it ,

The Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire and Finest Surprise raffle was run by Colm McLoughlin, Executive Vice President for Corporate Services, Salah Tahlak, and Sinead El Sibai, Senior Vice President for Marketing.

