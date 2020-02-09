A man was arrested on Saturday for allegedly stealing taps and pipes from the well-known film actor Late Nutans Bungalow in the Mumbra area of ​​Thane District, the police said.

The theft was carried out in the early morning of February 3 by three people who overpowered the two guards posted at the bungalow and entered the house after removing some roof tiles, Deputy Criminal Investigator I inspector Sandeep Bagul said.

“On one hint we managed to arrest Sanjay Bhandari from Bhaskar Nagar in Kalwa. He told us that his two accomplices were Jitu Waghmare and Ganpat Gular. Efforts to snap the duo are underway, ”he added.

The Mumbra police, who have registered a case under Section 397 (robbery or deception attempting to cause death or serious injury), are continuing to investigate, Bagul said.

