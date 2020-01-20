advertisement

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) – Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford has been out for at least six weeks on Sunday, coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said.

The 22-year-old Rashford contracted the injury after coming on as a substitute in the second half in a 1-0 win in the third round of the FA Cup against the Wolves.

advertisement

“He has suffered a serious injury and is stressful,” Solskjaer told Sky Sports after the 2-0 loss to Liverpool on Sunday. I look at Marcus to be away for a while.

“He won’t be back, I’m not a doctor, so I’m not sure, but we’ll probably see each other for several weeks and then rehab.”

United is fifth in the Premier League and will be significantly reinforced in the transfer window in January.

“We’ve had a lot of injuries to big players this season. It’s just an unfortunate situation we’re in,” said Solskjaer. “The window is open and it could be that we look at something at short notice.

“We are not looking desperately. We look for numbers and if the right one is there for us, something could be possible. “

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

,

advertisement