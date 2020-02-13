Hailie Jade Mathers again illuminates Instagram with her latest post. Rapper Eminem’s daughter recently shared a few photos of her on a stairwell. While avoiding the obvious joker reference, she added a link to her page on the influencer shopping site Like To Know It.

Mathers’ caption was simply “step by step”.

This latest post is another post from Mathers’ very active account and its two million followers. At the weekend she put on thigh-high boots and a sweater vest. Although her typical influencer-friendly posting took a dark turn just three days after Kobe Bryant’s death on January 26 when she addressed the tragedy on the photo sharing platform.

“I’m just trying to stay positive for the rest of the week,” Mathers wrote in the headline. “I wasn’t sure if I would post anything about the tragic deaths of Kobe Bryant, Gigi Bryant, and the seven other people who were involved in yesterday’s incident. I don’t usually talk about these issues on my platform because of it Unfortunately, there are so many tragedies in the world – it would be impossible to address everything that is going on. However, this incident really shocked and confused me. “

While Mathers was busy on Instagram, her father stole the show when he took the stage for a surprise performance on The Oscars and did a play of “Lose Yourself”. While viewers were confused as to why this was happening, he later announced that this had something to do with the broadcast of the 2003 ceremony when it was nominated for the best original song.

“I thought maybe it would be cool because I didn’t have a chance at that point,” the rapper told Variety. “I didn’t think I had a chance of winning at the time, and we had just performed ‘Lose Yourself’ on The Grammys with the Roots a few weeks before the Oscars, so we didn’t think it was a good idea the younger me didn’t really feel like a show like that understood me. “

He added that in part he was made to say yes because they wanted to keep the whole thing secret.

“It was presented to me like this and I said, ‘Oh, that’s a little stupid not to announce it,'” he added.