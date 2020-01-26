One person, one vote for Israel-Palestine - statement - Israel news

advertisement

The Trump administration’s peace plan for the Middle East brings good and bad news. It will put the last nail in the coffin of this walking corpse known as the two-state solution – that’s the good news. It will also create a new reality in which international law, the resolutions of the international community, and especially the international institutions, are meaningless.

Filled with hope that the US President will instill something in his great compassion, we start with the good news. Once his proposal is published, no one will be able to speak seriously about the two-state solution. It was probably never born, but now it is clearly dead. There is no Palestinian state and there will never be.

The bile of America, which now supports the annexation of Israel and the establishment of a Palestinian state only “in the future” – as if the burning subject was annexation and not the occupation – is just a piece of jewelry for the coffin. The Palestinian Authority, the European Union, the United Nations, the Jewish establishment and the Zionist left will no longer be able to mention this option without fully proving itself.

How would European countries dare to mention the two-state solution without embarrassing themselves? How would the Zionist left dare to speak of the creation of a Palestinian state? Where exactly? Between Bethlehem and Beit Ummar, with the monstrosity of the annexed Gush Etzion block in the middle? Between East Jerusalem and Jericho, in between the greater Ma’aleh Adumim? A Palestinian Liliput, Mini Palestine, a miniature park with tiny models of buildings and people in a grotesque demonstration of a just solution.

With the Jordan Valley and most settlements in the West Bank under Israeli sovereignty, the Palestinians are guaranteed that they have no state, no sub-state, no city government or neighborhood. Nothing but a penal colony. With the Jordan Valley and most of the annexed settlements, Donald Trump makes the establishment of the apartheid state the state of Israel. What Herzl started in Basel ended with Trump in Washington.

From now on, it will be impossible for the international community, especially the sophisticated and self-described seeker of good, to pay lip service to the two-state solution. There is no such thing. Never existed There will never be. If the international community, and with it the PA, hope to ever solve the Palestinian problem, they have only one way to go: the establishment of a democracy between the Mediterranean and the Jordan. Otherwise there is nothing left.

Europe, which has become the mouth of the occupation critics, must adopt a new language, the language of equality. The world has two options: it can recognize apartheid or support the solution of a democratic state. Europe can no longer accept Israel and talk to the official apartheid state about “common values”. Finally, it will have to remember how it behaved towards that country’s predecessor, South Africa, and how Europe and a version of the boycott, divestment, and sanctions movement led to the overthrow of this regime.

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and the PA also have to say goodbye to the dream. It was put on hold. It has been replaced by another dream and they have to accept it, speak its language and work to make it come true – that apartheid or give in exchange for the handful of dollars promised by the Americans. Of course, this also applies to Israel. Her dream of a Jewish state was also put on hold. Zionism is over. You were silent, you supported, you ignored. Now deal with it.

However, the Trump news and the surrender of the world are much more significant. Trump not only creates a new Israel, but a new world. A world without international law, without compliance with international resolutions, without the appearance of justice. A world in which the son-in-law of the US president is more powerful than the UN General Assembly. If billing is allowed, everything is allowed.

What was won with brutal military violence can only be freed with violence. There is no room for the weak in the world of Trump and the Israeli right. You have no rights.

From now on, it’s one person, one voice – Trump’s only voice (and Benjamin Netanyahu) or the same voice of every person living in Israel-Palestine. Europeans, Palestinians and Israelis: it’s time to choose between the two.

