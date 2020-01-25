One person dies after the car hits the tree in Kaitaia, Northland

advertisement

Branches block the road where a person died after their car hit a tree in the Far North town of Kaitaia on Sunday.

The police were called to the scene on Bank Street just after 6 am. Two ambulances also attended the accident.

The only passenger in the car died on the spot.

Kaitaia is the northernmost city in the country (file photo).

A police spokesman said a few branches had fallen off the tree and blocked the road.

Bank St remains closed between Puckey Ave and Dominion Rd, while Dominion Rd is also closed between Worth St and Redan Rd.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area, which is a speed zone of 50 km.

The Serious Crash Unit of the police was on site and the cause of the crash was investigated.

The roads would open again once the scene was deleted.

