For one of Sophie Lancaster’s murderers, who was attacked in a park with her boyfriend because they were disguised as Gothics, the minimum sentence was reduced by one year.

Ryan Herbert was only 16 when he received a life sentence after admitting to murdering the 20-year-old who died of her injuries when she rocked Robert Maltby’s head on her lap in 2007.

He also admitted that the attacks intentionally inflicted serious bodily harm on Mr. Maltby, and received a minimum sentence of 16 years and three months – which was later reduced to 15.5 years in the appeal process.

28-year-old Herbert from Bacup, Lancashire, was cut to 14.5 years on Monday (February 10). A High Court judge concluded that he had made “extraordinary progress” in prison.

An earlier attempt by Herbert to shorten its minimum term was rejected in 2016.

Ryan Herbert

But justice William Davis said evidence from experts at HMP Warren Hill, Suffolk, where Herbert has been since May 2017, suggests that he has improved significantly since the previous review.

The judge said he also received a letter from the directors of the Learning Together program, which is located at the University of Cambridge, where Herbert has taken a legal course in which inmates and students work together.

Read more about the latest top stories

He said Herbert had taken on a mentoring role, designed and held new sessions as part of the course, and was described in the letter as “one of the most reliable, empathetic, and conscientious students” on the program.

Sophie with her boyfriend Rob Maltby

(Image: The People)

The judge said: “The way Herbert has developed since arriving at HMP Warren Hill about two and a half years ago is an extraordinary step forward.

Continue reading

Related articles

Continue reading

Related articles

“The way the executives at this facility describe it goes far beyond what you would expect from an inmate who is making good progress.

“The material from the Learning Together program shows extraordinary progress, even from the point Herbert reached at the time of the review (in 2016).

“At the time of the sentencing, this extraordinary progress was definitely not foreseeable.

“In 2008 Herbert was a young person whose only contribution to education was to disturb and who saw no point in learning.

“In 2020 he is someone who has a great interest in his own education and the education of others.”

Sylvia Lancaster’s daughter was brutally attacked by teenagers for disguising themselves as Goth

The decision means that Herbert is now eligible to apply for probation in February 2022 – although he won’t be released until the probation committee is convinced, it no longer poses a threat to the public.

Brendan Harris, who was found guilty of killing Miss Lancaster at Preston Crown Court in March 2008 and admitted to assaulting Maltby, was sentenced to a life sentence of at least 18 years.

A judge who reviewed his tariff in January concluded that he hadn’t gotten far enough to reduce his sentence.

Herbert and Harris, then 15 years old, and four other teenagers brutally and mercilessly attacked Mr. Maltby in Stubbylee Park, Bacup, early in the morning of August 11, 2007.

Sophie was described as ‘quiet’ and liked to read

Miss Lancaster, a absence student, hurried to help her boyfriend when he passed out and yelled at his assailants to leave him alone.

Herbert and Harris then turned to face her and subjected her to a “persistent and malicious attack” in which her head was kicked and beaten until she passed out.

Miss Lancaster never woke up and died in the hospital 14 days later.

Brendan Harris

Mr. Justice William Davis said the couple appeared to have been attacked because “they looked and dressed differently” and Herbert later told two people that there were “two Mosher almost dead” in the park.

follow us onTwitter andFacebook for the latest news. We are also thereInstagram ,

When you’re on the go, the M.E.N. App brings you closer to the latest news where you live.Available for iPhone and Androidthe app can be tailored to provide you with the latest information.

The latest news, the latest information about your football club, the selection of events of the week and the latest trips – you can customize the app to your liking.

Our push notifications help you highlight the greatest stories for you first.

Download it here on iPhone and Android,