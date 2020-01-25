One of the most successful stock market investors said these three events would definitely trigger a bear market.

advertisement

Stanley Druckermiller, one of the most successful Wall Street investors, admits that the markets are on the up and that investors can finally breathe freely in the short term after a series of shocks. However, he believes that investors should fear three events that could trigger assets in a bear market.

“One of the reasons I’m pretty confident right now is that we’re close enough to the election, or at least we can take a few months to breathe,” he told Bloomberg Television in an interview recently.

But there are three situations that could turn this optimism upside down – in the long run.

“Yes, if there is a political event, (a) a change of leadership in the White House that affects some of the anti-capitalists. I would think that this would definitely trigger a bear market, if it would end the bull market permanently, I know, but that would trigger it. ”

Stanley Druckmiller

He added two more events:

“The other thing that would obviously trigger this is that we have enough inflation by the end of this year to tighten the Fed,” said the hedge fund expert.

“And of course the other thing is when we had a credit event. And when you look at the credit markets, it is very obvious that there are really a lot of bad apples that are not exposed because the interest costs are so low, ”he said. “One of them is the US government, by the way. We have a trillion dollar deficit. Why? Because we can. ”

Druckermiller has made a number of precise bets since the end of his 30-year tenure, which the Wall Street Journal called 2010 one of the most successful hedge funds in the industry at Duquesne Capital Management.

Druckermiller gave up gold in 2016 and bought assets that were considered risky after President Donald Trump’s stunning victory over democratic rival Hillary Clinton.

Earlier this year, it was turned back to gold

GCG20, + 0.38%

As Trump’s trade conflict with China worsened, wealth increased (though his earnings had cooled significantly this year, up 15.45%, though they have dropped 2.4% in the past three months).

Still, he believes he has become too shy in his investment strategy and points out that he is still lagging behind the stock benchmarks that have seen strong gains since the beginning of the year. “I’m just too conservative at my age,” the 66-year-old told Bloomberg.

Bloomberg reported that Druckermiller is not a Trump supporter as the 45th president faces a historic parliamentary impeachment trial on Wednesday, but believes the sentiment against the market could impact risk assets across the board in the short term.

Druckermiller’s warning is the S&P 500 Index

SPX, -0.90%

The S & P 500 is doing so well that it has an outside chance to outperform 2013 and to see the best gains in the calendar year since 1997. The S&P 500 gained 27.4% by the end of 2019, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average

DJIA, -0.58%

returned 21.3% and the Nasdaq Composite Index

COMP, -0.93%

has reported a return of around 33% since the beginning of the year, according to FactSet data.

Take a look at part of the Druckermiller interview:

“I think a Warren presidency would be very good for my business, but not necessarily good for America”: We only spoke to billionaire investor Stanley Druckermiller. Further information: https://t.co/S3Ub8asx7K pic.twitter.com/HKzrppvBHN

– Bloomberg TV (@BloombergTV) December 18, 2019

