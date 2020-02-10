When you think of Garth Brooks, the first thing that probably comes to mind is his 1990 hit “Friends in Low Places”. But this now iconic song was actually almost recorded by another country superstar.

Before becoming a full-fledged solo artist, Brooks was approached by the song’s co-authors, Dewayne Blackwell and Earl Bud Lee, to record a demo. At the time, Brooks’ sound was heavily influenced by George Strait, who the songwriters hoped would record the track. That made him the perfect candidate for the job.

“The reason they asked me to do the demo was that I wanted to be George Strait for years, so I’m doing a pretty good copy of him,” said Brooks Taste of Country Nights. “I did my best with the original demo of” Friends in Low Places “before I ever had a record deal.”

Although he did his best, Brooks’ recording was not enough to get Strait to record “Friends in Low Places”. After liking the song, Brooks decided to cut the track himself and chose it as the lead single for his 1990 album No Fences. That same year, country singer Mark Chesnutt also took the song for his hit album on Too cold for at home, but it never reached the same level of awareness as Brooks’ version.

The circle closed in 2016 when Strait made a new recording of “Friends in Low Places” with Brooks, Jason Aldean and Florida Georgia Line. The revised track, which was recorded for the song’s 25th anniversary, was included in his current boxing set Garth Brooks – The Ultimate Collection.

