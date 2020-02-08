It’s four o’clock on Fridays, the crowd gets involved.

Okay, Billy Joel doesn’t sit in the corner and plays a memory for the patrons of the Motueka RSA (Razzer to the locals), but it’s club night, so a lot of regulars come in.

There is a Motueka montage above the bar, which looks a little like a holiday camp promo, but supports the light and friendly atmosphere.

It is an association for return and service companies, so there are numerous military memorabilia on the walls to silently commemorate the veterans. There is a plaque next to a bugle that says “Let us not forget”, and the Australian and Kiwi flags watch over the fallen.

In a slightly bizarre nod to the sporting abilities of the members, a huge gaping trophy spear hangs proudly from one of the roof beams.

Barry O’Neill is a club social worker and says it’s about keeping an eye on each other.

The raffle tickets will be put on sale at 4 p.m. and an orderly queue will be formed. From 30 draws per night, chances are good and prices are impressive. Christmas is just around the corner and it’s a good time to restock the freezer.

And then the serious matter of catching up with old friends begins.

There is a table with ex-marine people and the chat is about finding the golden rivet. I have to google it. It is the maritime version of buying striped paint.

Rex Holswich sits at the same table with his caregiver Stuart. He is one of the last four surviving World War II veterans in Motueka. Rex served in the Pacific and made his way to the RSA because he had the opportunity to meet people he hadn’t seen since the war.

Ian Willetts, a former soldier and member of life, has been at the club for 60 years and says he has had a lot to do over the years, but he has seen many changes.

Les Stanton and Pauline Sharkie.

He says when he first entered there were still many World War I veterans, but when these numbers went down, there was a change of guard to those who served in theaters like Korea, Vietnam, and Bosnia.

Willett’s popularity of the club relies on the relaxed atmosphere.

“It’s a very social place.”

Les Stanton and Pauline Sharkie catch up as the first raffle takes place. Pauline is open to the raffle prizes – she won a leg of lamb last week, so she’s keen to test her luck again. The snowball, a jackpot raffle, costs up to $ 1,000.

Pauline is another member of life. She sums up the attraction of the club just like this: “It’s just about taking care of each other.”

Les has a similar attitude: “It’s about inviting people and making them happy.

“Everyone knows your name.”

Rex Holswich served in the Pacific during World War II. He loves the RSA for connecting with other soldiers and women.

Barry O’Neill is a club social worker, which means he visits some of the older members during the week to check on them. He has been a member of the British Legion Territorials for the past four years.

It lights up when it speaks of the friendliness of the club.

“There is always someone here to talk to.”

And so it is 6 p.m. and the crowd goes silent as the military ode is read and the respect paid.

They shouldn’t grow old like we who are left grow old:

Age will not tire you, nor will you judge the years.

At sunset and in the morning

We will remember you.

The Motueka RSA occupies a place at the top of the high street and a special place in the hearts of its members.

Trevor Bishop is the patron of the club, a title that was earned after 65 years of membership. He’s been on the committee for over 30 years, but these days he prefers to sit back and just enjoy the club.

As a young man, he moved to Motueka and worked in the tobacco fields before the call of adventure led him to Korea.

His service got off to a bad start when the ship was commissioned to bring K-Force troops to war on Masela Island north of Australia.

“It tore off the floor.”

Everyone survived on board, but Trevor said there were tears when the men noticed that their entire beer ration on the boat had sunk.

Catch of the day

He returned from the war in 1953 and moved back to Motueka and joined the RSA.

They were given their own club rooms in 1965 and are now one of the few clubs that own the building and grounds.

Trevor says that when the number of veterans went down, they had to adjust to survive. In 1970 they opened the club to those who had completed compulsory military schooling. Now everyone can join, regardless of whether they have served or not. Visits from members of RSAs or other associations are always welcome

He says it’s very much a case for the next generation to get through.

“It has gotten better over the years.”

Kyle Abbott has been a member of the Motueka RSA for approximately 10 years and has been President since July 2018.

Rebecca Hodges is the club manager.

A silent vigil for the fallen.

Abbott attributes the club’s success to the fact that it is a safe haven for people to have a drink.

“It is safe and inviting, and we encourage Committee members to get out of the way of people, especially visitors, so that they remember their visit.”

“A lot of people say that you won’t get this service anywhere else. It’s just a good friendly atmosphere.

Hodges says it’s closely related and customers can feel it. “It’s a club, not a pub.”

Abbott says it has proven beneficial to them that there are no other clubs competing in Motueka.

“I’ve never been to any other working class or anything, but I would like to believe that our friendly and fresh approach is one reason why we are successful.”

He admits that there will be challenges.

Motueka sums up the colorful assembly above the bar pretty well.

“They tell younger people to join the RSA, and they automatically think that this only applies to the elderly.”

Abbott says the days when the club was full of World War I and World War I veterans are long gone. There are still veterans, but from different theaters.

“I remember when I went to the RSA in Hobsonville in Whenuapai and a group of us sat and talked there and we became very good friends with World War I and World War I veterans.”

He says they have approximately 290 former military members, including a number of veterans from Korea, Vietnam, and Malaysia.

“In order for our club to evolve, we need to attract more younger members and realize that it is a club for the elderly. It is a progressive club, but we will always remain an RSA.”

“People just have to try.”

Ian Willetts has been a member of Motueka RSA for 60 years.