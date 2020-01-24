One Medical goes public: 5 things you should know about a start-up in primary care

advertisement

One Medical, a direct primary care provider, has announced its IPO under the name 1Life Healthcare Inc.

The enterprise

operates a care model in which patients pay an annual fee of $ 199 to access One Medical’s general practitioners and services, including the ability to text their doctors, schedule same-day appointments, and themselves Log on to the company’s digital platform, where they are all hosted health information.

The place is practical and is primarily aimed at adults of working age who take out health insurance through their workplace and live in metropolitan areas such as New York City and San Francisco. At the same time, basic health care is increasingly seen as an untapped opportunity to cut costs and improve health.

Primary care, in particular, is growing in popularity as it addresses two of the biggest complaints about traditional primary care services in the United States, a lack of customer experience, and a frustrating work environment for doctors with higher burnout rates in traditional medical settings.

One Medical’s earnings and membership are steadily increasing, according to the S-1 filed on Friday. Net income of $ 198.9 million was generated in the first nine months of 2019, compared to $ 154.6 million in the same period last year. Net loss for the first three quarters of 2019 was $ 34.2 million, compared to a net loss of $ 6.9 million for the same period in 2018. As of September 30, the company had 397,000 members, down from 323,000 in September 2018.

Support costs were $ 118 million in the first nine months of 2019, accounting for 59% of sales. In the same period of 2018, maintenance costs were $ 100 million, which is about 65% of sales.

Here are five things you should know about 1Life Healthcare before it goes public.

Large employers are on board

Google, a unit of Alphabet Inc.

Owns at least 5% of the company and is also one of One Medical’s largest customers, with offices accounting for one tenth of net sales in 2018 and the first three quarters of 2019.

Many large employers have long advocated rising health care costs for employees, and are now taking active steps to curb the cash flow they spend on employee health costs. In 2018, Amazon.com Inc.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc.

and JPMorgan Chase & Co.

announced plans to cut employee health costs in 2018 and eventually set up a joint venture called Haven. Apple Inc.

builds its own clinics for the employees called AC Wellness.

One Medical indicated that more than 95% of its members were covered by commercial insurance.

“Much of the demand for our solutions and services from corporate customers depends on whether these employers will have to pay for the healthcare they pay for their employees,” One Medical wrote in the securities registration.

One Medical is geared towards the marketing of consumer companies (not healthcare)

The opening statement in the company’s S-1 states that One Medical intends to “inspire millions of members with better health and care while reducing the overall cost of care.”

Using the word “joy” in marketing materials is far more common in consumer companies. According to a FactSet analysis of third-quarter earnings reports in 2019, this includes Pet-E-Tailer Chewy Inc.

(“Our suggestion to delight customers with high-quality products), sports retailer Lululemon Athletica Inc.

(“Make sure we delight guests”), and fitness platform Peloton Interactive Inc.

(“Delight our members over time”), which went public in September.

Just a Fortune 200 healthcare company – Molina Healthcare

– used “Joy” in 2019 at a call to win or at an analyst, investor or shareholder meeting.

However, many of the new entrants to healthcare are trying to update an American system that is expensive, inefficient, sometimes difficult to access and often difficult to navigate through a better customer experience. One Medical offers its members access around the clock via a mobile app and a website with video and chat options. “We strive to be the most popular brand in healthcare,” the company wrote in S-1.

More and more people are paying attention to basic services

One Medical predicts that it could more than double its market share, from the current $ 34 billion in primary care to $ 81 billion, moving from the nine markets in which it already operates to the 51 largest statistical metropolitan areas expanded.

Given that other startups and traditional health organizations are also trying to increase the use of primary care services, this is a timely bet.

Traditionally, the United States has not given priority to primary care, which, according to the Milbank Memorial Fund, accounts for approximately 6% of total $ 3 trillion in health care spending. In comparison, according to a report by the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development in 2018, Australia and Poland each spend around 18% on basic services.

This mindset is changing, and recent teaching suggests that primary care can be an effective cost-cutting tool by helping patients better treat chronic diseases before they get too sick, and keeping them away from more expensive care facilities such as emergency rooms or emergency rooms , Countries like Oregon and Rhode Island have passed laws that set standards of primary care spending in recent years, and large health insurers and pharmacy chains, including CVS Health Corp.

Humana

and Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc.

open clinics that offer basic care.

One Medical’s competitors include other local primary care providers and clinics set up by employers.

In a new model, too, sales are (initially) determined by patient volume

One Medical has three sources of revenue: individuals or employers who acquire membership, “partnership revenue” from health networks or customers who offer One Medical on-site services, and revenue from patient net income. It said: “We intend to increase the sales contribution of the partners in the health network, but our sales mix will continue to be determined by patient visits in the near future.”

Many of the latest healthcare initiatives and business models in the United States aim to move from a volume-based to a value-based service model, a shift that has occurred since the Affordable Care Act was passed in 2010.

It’s still difficult for a startup like One Medical to hire and retain medical talent

Part of One Medical’s commitment to future employees is the opportunity to work in a new kind of environment. “Our culture, technology, team-based approach, and employee model help solve the fundamental problems that can lead to burnout among doctors,” the report said.

However, most organizations that employ doctors, nurses, medical assistants, and other healthcare workers have difficulty keeping the staff they need. There are a number of reasons for the shortage of doctors, including baby boomers who are reaching retirement age, burnout and the growing demand for medical services.

One Medical, which had 1,600 full-time employees as of September 30, said “the pool of qualified healthcare professionals with limited experience in the healthcare market as a whole is limited,” and is competing for talent with other healthcare organizations.

One Medical plans to go public at a time when the Renaissance IPO Exchange Traded Fund

has gained 12% in the past three months, while the S&P 500 index

has increased 10%.

