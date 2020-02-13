Posted: Feb 13, 2020 / 7:47 AM CST

/ Updated: February 13, 2020 / 07:47 CST

The 34-year-old Grand Prairie man died when his 18-wheeler hit another and an SUV and burned on the south side of Waco early Thursday morning.

The Department of Public Safety reports that it happened around 12:45 p.m. on the north side of I-35 near loop 340 and near mile marker 329.

A tractor unit driven by Jesus Salas Rodriguez headed north when it hit a Freightliner parked on the inner shoulder.

Rodriguez’s truck then hit a Chevy Tahoe and caught fire.

Rodriguez was pronounced dead at the scene.

The occupants of the parked truck were taken to nearby Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the Tahoe was not injured.

The main interstate lanes were closed for several hours.