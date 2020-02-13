Posted: Feb 13, 2020 / 7:47 AM CST
! The 34-year-old Grand Prairie man died when his 18-wheeler hit another and an SUV and burned on the south side of Waco early Thursday morning.
The Department of Public Safety reports that it happened around 12:45 p.m. on the north side of I-35 near loop 340 and near mile marker 329.
A tractor unit driven by Jesus Salas Rodriguez headed north when it hit a Freightliner parked on the inner shoulder.
Rodriguez’s truck then hit a Chevy Tahoe and caught fire.
Rodriguez was pronounced dead at the scene.
The occupants of the parked truck were taken to nearby Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.
The driver of the Tahoe was not injured.
The main interstate lanes were closed for several hours.