When patients undergo elective surgery, they often receive surprising bills that are not available on the network.

Americans are faced with breathtaking medical surprise bills at alarming rates, even when their doctor is on the network, new studies show.

One in five Americans who undergo elective surgery – or surgery that they plan in advance – must pay unexpected medical bills outside the network.

This is the result of a study of almost 350,000 people published on Tuesday in the Journal of the American Medical Association and written by a team of six doctors from the University of Michigan.

Elective surgery differs from emergency surgery because “patients can usually choose surgeons and facilities on the network,” the study says. “However, you can rarely select other clinicians involved (e.g. assistants, anesthetists, pathologists).”

The study examined patients who received a surprise calculation after performing one of seven general election operations “by a primary network surgeon in an internal network facility” between 2012 and 2017.

Patients who received surprising medical bills had to pay an average of $ 2,011 more, the study found. This adds to the cost of nearly $ 1,800 an average privately insured patient would owe his insurance company for elective surgery.

The potential $ 2,011 surprise bill that patients receive is the result of a practice called “balance billing,” which the authors of the study wrote. This is the case when an insurance plan pays a fraction of the cost that an off-grid healthcare provider charges. Patients are then responsible for paying the difference or the balance between the fees and the payment agreed by the insurance plan.

“The reason why this happens is that doctors choose which insurance to take out” – and not always consult with other doctors in their practice, said Dr. Karan Chhabra, an author of the study.

Chhabra advises patients to protect themselves from surprise bills by finding out before the surgery whether everyone who treats them is covered by their insurance. This includes anesthesiologists and assistants.

If a patient determines that they are not fully secured, they should consult with their surgeon in advance to determine if it is an intra-network option. If this is not the case, the patient should be proactive and contact their insurance company in good time for a written breakdown of the costs that will be charged out of their own pocket.

The supply from a hospital, in which every provider is in the network, significantly reduces the likelihood of receiving a surprise bill. Still, it can “ultimately be out of the hands of patients,” said Chhabra, a National Clinician Scholar at the University of Michigan Institute of Health Policy and Innovation. This is often the case when there are surgical complications that require more medical personnel.

According to a survey by the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation, Harvards T.H. Chan School of Public Health and National Public Radio.

Legislators are working on several plans to cut healthcare spending

In 2019, President Donald Trump issued an executive order to mandate hospitals to publicly display their prices.

Experts in this area are skeptical that this will make a big difference because the rates given in hospitals apply to people who don’t have health insurance. For people who have health insurance, public prices do not clarify what part of the cost they are paying out of pocket compared to what their insurance will pay.

Regardless, legislators have proposed several bills on Capitol Hill to increase the transparency of medical costs.

The House Education and Labor Committee proposed the Surprise Settlement Act last year. The law requires hospitals to notify patients and obtain their consent at least 24 hours in advance if they are receiving treatment outside the network.

On Friday, the House Ways and Means Committee released a bill asking insurers and providers to resolve arbitration disputes. In addition, insurance companies would have to provide patients with a detailed breakdown of their service declarations, including the network status of providers.

Chhabra said the surprise banning law would help patients the most.

Caitlin Donovan, director and spokeswoman for the National Patient Advocate Foundation, a Virginia-based nonprofit organization dedicated to patient access to affordable health care, said she supports all laws that make it easier for patients to understand medical expenses.

“We only care that patients are not responsible for these high costs outside the network,” she said. “Patients will come to us with problem X and often don’t have the right insurance vocabulary – they don’t understand deductibles and premiums.” In some cases, they have no idea what they are, she said.

The NPAF is government funded and industry funded. In many cases, the patients receive direct financial support. If the foundation cannot provide direct financial support, other ways are found to help patients save. This includes contacting the American Cruelty Prevention Society to donate pet food to patients.

With more and more patients struggling with surprising medical bills, the foundation doesn’t have enough case managers to respond to everyone in good time, Donovan said. “There really should be one of us in every county in the country.”