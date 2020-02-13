Posted: Feb 13, 2020 / 1:39 PM CST

/ Updated: February 13, 2020 / 1:39 p.m. CST

A man is in custody after a high-speed hunt in which officials were moved up and down I-35 between Waco and Temple late Wednesday evening and early Thursday morning.

The Lorena police say it started with a traffic disruption around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday when an officer spotted a car driving south at 90 mph.

The car stopped and stopped, and when the officer communicated with the shipment regarding the stop, the driver suddenly sped away.

The Lorena officer followed and alarmed other authorities about the situation.

The driver got off at Bruceville Eddy and turned north toward Waco. He drove on at high speed, and the Lorena officer eventually stopped when he entered Waco, although other agencies continued.

The driver headed toward Temple again at an estimated 130 mph. In the temple he turned back and continued north.

Spike strips were used with the vehicle in front of him and then left the road near the Love’s Truck Stop.

The driver was taken into custody and taken to Bell County Jail.

Officers said the man had active pending warrants in addition to the traffic violations.

His name had not been released early Thursday afternoon.