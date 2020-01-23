One Hundred Years of Ukiah History - The Ukiah Daily Journal

advertisement

In 1968, the United States was in the middle of the Vietnam War, Lyndon B. Johnson signed the Civil Rights Act, the Cold War emerged, youth culture combined with free spirit and individualism exploded, and now in the Ukiah High School Library, there is a yearbook that depicts life in Ukiah during such a changing year.

Marvin Boesel, a Ukiah resident and Ukiah High School Alumnus who graduated in 1962, started collecting Ukiah yearbooks 35 years ago. He recently donated the one-year-old to the Ukiah High School Library in the hope that they will inform more generations of citizens about past events and developments in the city.

Boesel received most of his one-year-olds from garage sales and from private individuals who gave the books to him. Boesel not only collects Ukiah yearbooks, although they have been his primary focus. He collects Ukiah license plates and likes to frame most of his findings.

When Boesel was a teenager, the population of the city was 4,000 and there were fewer homes. Boesel claims that the most striking change has been the apartment complexes that have appeared over the years and the traffic that comes largely from a much more populated city.

“This is 1922,” Boesel announces while holding a thin and outdated year with bronze letters etched on it. “It’s the oldest I have.”

A Victorian high school building was built in 1894 and remained standing for 34 years. According to “What Became or The Little Red School House,” a file from The Mendocino County Historical Society, the 1952 superintendent newsletter states that: “The Ukiah Union High School is one of the older high schools in California founded in 1894 when a wave of educational enthusiasm made it a ‘must’ to have training above the traditional eighth grade available for Californians in every part of the state. “

Both Mendocino City and the provincial capital of Ukiah have established schools in the province. Students from all over Mendocino County would visit one of the two schools. Later the districts were separated so that the Ukiah Union High School District could become individual from the Mendocino Union High School District. In 1928, when the school still used the original school building, director Charles M. Fulkerson wrote: “One of the greatest needs that Ukiah and its environment have today is a modern high school factory. The project has been agitated from time to time over the past 12 or 15 years, but not much has been achieved to date. It is generally recognized that our building is outdated, overcrowded, unsanitary and dangerous to the lives and health of our students, but to date there has been no organized movement to bring this to the public’s attention. “

The school building is designed for a maximum of 125 students. The enrollment percentages in 1928 were much higher than at the start, which consequently contributed to a busy environment. Later that same year, a firebug set fire to the building and burned the entire building to the ground in 30 minutes (according to Darline Bergere’s Images of America: Ukiah). The Ukiah Union High School was then rebuilt at the current location of the Pomilita Middle School parking lot. The campus contained square tiles that are now embedded in the tri of today’s high school. The Mendocino County Historical Society explains that in the early 1970s the building was declared structurally defective and what the current high school is in 1978.

Phenomenally, the yearbook collection in the Ukiah High library includes most of these changes.

We “in the library are very grateful,” says librarian Christina L’Heureux. Although Boesel donated a multitude of yearbooks, the Ukiah High library is still on the hunt for a few years: 1933, 1934, 1946 and 1947. L’Heureux also emphasizes that one-year Ukiah High for the year 1922 is highly appreciated as individuals. and are willing to donate them. With these donations, the Ukiah High Library would have a complete set that is more than 100 years old. The public will have access to the yearbooks, but they must remain in the library. If anyone is interested in donating, call Ukiah High School’s librarian, Chris Douthit, at (707) 472-5813.

“You may not be able to find them one day,” says Boesel. He believes that the collection of these yearbooks gives citizens a better insight into the past of their city.

