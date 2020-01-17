One government proposes, the next one

advertisement

Since last May in power in Andhra Pradesh, Prime Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and his YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) government have canceled or suspended a number of high-profile state contracts and projects involving many foreign partners who are now suffering significant losses. Officials say that revising the commitments of the previous government will increase accountability and reduce corruption in the state, but external critics fear that the goal is to reform deals for new government officials and their supporters. Analysts warn that it will be extremely difficult for the state to attract foreign investors in the future.

The precipitation

Other newly elected state governments (most recently Maharashtra) are also considering canceling their public work commitments. However, is it wise to alienate current and potential investors? In the case of Andhra Pradesh, the reputation of what is considered one of the most business-friendly states in India may be in danger. Without investments, it will become more difficult for the state to generate the income it needs for social programs and economic development. Furthermore, as more states follow, the reliability of India as a foreign direct investment destination can be adversely affected.

The case of Amaravati

On their face, some of the actions of the Jagan government have merit, in particular in the case of the planning for Amaravati, the proposed new capital of the state, by Mr. Jagan’s predecessor, N. Chandrababu Naidu and president of Telugu Desam -party. Mr Naidu’s project, the then chief minister, was always extremely ambitious and never without controversy. As Chief Minister from 1995-2004, Mr. Naidu oversaw the growth of the then Andhra Pradesh capital of Hyderabad into an important center for information technology and pharmacy. But Hyderabad was already a functioning metropolis.

advertisement

For Amaravati, Mr. Naidu tried to transform a rural area into a huge, sophisticated greenfield city. In doing so, he rejected recommendations from a committee of experts from the central government to expand an existing city in the state, rather than choosing a reportedly flood prone area far away from the nearest significant population center. Financing is never insured, even with central government money, private bonds and loan promises from the World Bank and Indian construction authorities. There were also rumors about slow decision-making and lack of focus by the then state administration and disagreements with two prominent architectural firms working on the project. Today, more than four years after Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone of Amaravati, there is little except a number of temporary government buildings.

The cancellation by Andhra Pradesh of a convention and hotel complex in Visakhapatnam granted to the Lulu Group (United Arab Emirates) at allegedly non-competitive prices was even praised by the head of the Bharatiya Janata party (BJP) of the state. Andhra Pradesh is also not the only Indian state trying to renegotiate existing power purchase agreements in the light of falling energy prices and consumption: Karnataka and Gujarat have done the same.

The new Prime Minister and his government also face external obstacles to attracting investment. As Mr Jagan himself pointed out, the central government has waived an earlier promise to grant Andhra Pradesh a ‘special category status’, which would allow the state to arrange new tax breaks. Another problem is the lack of a large metropolitan center by the state for the near future, with or without Amaravati. The neighboring, business-friendly Hyderabad has attracted many ambitious residents of Andhra Pradesh and foreign investors. These obstacles also caused the Naidu government’s plans to attract investment to fall short, with some notable exceptions such as the production hub of Sri City. Many investments announced during the Naidu era, such as an energy network created by Tesla, were canceled.

During my last year in India I was lucky Mr. To have met Jagan. I was struck by the seriousness with which he said he intended to create a better future for all people in Andhra Pradesh. However, if I could advise him today, I would suggest that canceling several high-profile public projects could jeopardize his ability to achieve his main goal: creating new jobs and opportunities in the state.

A checklist

Firstly, cancellations threaten to expose the state to potentially costly and harmful legal challenges. The relative lack of information about how the assessments are made and whether stakeholders have a real voice in the outcome is likely to worry investors.

Secondly, investors look at the overall commercial environment before deciding whether to commit funds. In addition to the cancellation of projects, the YSRCP government has made other reversals, including disputing the contracts for the massive national Polavaram dam project, firing a large number of Naidu era state bureaucrats and limiting liquor and sales licenses. Investors can regard the number and rapid pace of dismantling past government policies and programs, no matter how justified, as signs that Andhra Pradesh is changing from being an easy business leader to a less transparent, predictable and open economy. Andhra Pradesh and other states would rather create government rules and bureaucracies that are more sustainable than any leader or administration. Establishing procurement arrangements that allow open procurement, stakeholder involvement and external controls would reassure domestic and foreign investors that governments are fair and open to all.

Third, every new Indian government must take into account the encouragement of the Modi government of competitive federalism. An increasing number of potential Indian business destinations means that investors can look elsewhere or things in a state become difficult. Admittedly, there is room for improvement in how central government encourages more states to liberalize trade. For example, the government can provide tax rewards to states that reduce investment barriers, even if the state is not led by BJP.

Newly-elected governments certainly have the right to review potentially unfair or unfounded deals. However, a state must be careful to provide explicit and clear evidence when advocating the activation of such assessments; it must also make clear which previous projects have been assessed and found to be adequate. Recent events in Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra – two of India’s largest state economies – have reduced investor enthusiasm just as the Indian economy is slowing. It is in the joint interest of the Indian states and central government to reverse this trend.

Katherine B. Hadda is a former senior diplomat who most recently served as an American consul general in Hyderabad. She is now Assistant Fellow (non-resident), Wadhwani Chair in US-India Policy Studies, Center for Strategic and International Studies. The opinions and characterisations in this piece are those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of the American government

You have reached your limit for free items this month.

Register for free at The Hindu and get 30 days unlimited access.

Benefits of a subscription include

Today’s newspaper

Find mobile-friendly versions of articles from the daily newspaper in one easy-to-read list.

Unlimited access

Enjoy reading as many articles as you want without any restriction.

Personalized recommendations

A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.

Faster pages

Move smoothly between articles while our pages are loading immediately.

Dashboard

A one-stop shop for viewing the latest updates and managing your preferences.

briefing

We inform you three times a day about the latest and most important developments.

Not convinced? Know why you have to pay for news.

* Our digital subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword puzzle, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans improve your reading experience.

.

advertisement