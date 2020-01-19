One for all or all for one? Weighing up the impact of acquisitions on security technology

advertisement

The trend towards cyber security startups for larger technology companies has increased in recent years. The founders of these smaller companies often receive life-changing sums of money from more established companies that buy their technology exclusively and want to keep it in-house as part of their own wider offering.

For many founders, this can be a kind of ethical dilemma. Very often – especially in the area of ​​cybersecurity – she has driven a personal passion into the industry. Regardless of whether it is a burning desire to fight the effects of cybercrime or whether it is a talent for coding or software development, many security founders will have individual reasons to start their own company.

advertisement

As tempting as the money may be, serious thought must be given to how to proceed. Should they maintain their independence and contribute to the common good by allowing more people to use their technology? Or do you opt for the acquisition and risk that your technology will only be used by one organization?

A commercial logic

Internet crime is increasing. A recent global study found a 17 percent annual increase in attack volume and a 30 percent increase in severity. It is therefore not surprising that the same study saw a 24 percent increase in cybersecurity spending.

Given the need to address a constantly evolving threat landscape, the cyber security market is becoming increasingly dense. The abundance of solutions and technologies offered can make it more difficult for smaller companies to reduce noise. At the same time, larger organizations must grow and remain relevant to remain competitive. To do this, they have to be constantly innovative and develop new solutions. This shows the mutual benefits of acquisitions.

For example, buyers can offer their customers a broader range of innovative and up-to-date options to ultimately become a preferred provider or even diversify beyond their original offering. And the startups themselves will of course be happy about the popularity of a larger audience and the reputation advantages that result from the connection with a larger, more established brand.

This commercial logic and the growing need for cybersecurity are the reasons for the latest high-quality acquisitions in this sector.

A year of acquisitions

In 2019, a number of cybersecurity startups were taken over by some of the world’s largest technology companies.

In October, Alibaba Cloud, a subsidiary of the Chinese e-commerce giant, announced its intention to buy the cyber security startup Chaitin Tech. The startup will continue to operate independently, leveraging Alibaba Cloud technology, capital and businesses to expand. The larger company will use the purchase to improve the ability of the services it provides to its customers.

Earlier this year, global leader in cybersecurity, Palo Alto, acquired serverless security company PureSec to expand its cloud security strategy for Prisma. Accenture, a service company, acquired Canberra-based cyber security consultancy BCT Solutions to improve its defense, security and security services in Australia and New Zealand, and Cisco Systems acquired Sentryo to combine its industrial IoT platform with its own network technology and helping businesses in manufacturing, the oil and gas and transportation sectors are becoming more resilient to cyberattacks.

The founders of each of these acquired startups have two things in common: a comprehensive background in relation to cyber security and the desire to tackle cyber crime directly. Coupled with an entrepreneurial urge to expand the scope of their vision and, of course, the amount of money involved, this likely led them to continue their respective acquisitions. However, this is not always the case.

chances and risks

Offers like the above are generally considered successful if the acquired company can continue to develop new products. Their innovation and forward-thinking thinking made them so attractive in the first place.

However, there is a risk that the talent responsible for the original innovation will be given a new startup opportunity after a startup has taken over the broader business of an acquiring company. Both the acquired company and the acquirer then stay where they started and look for a way to prove their competitive advantage. And so the cycle starts all over again.

Subscribing to a larger company may not be indifferent to every entrepreneur, however tempting the money offered may be. Instead, they might consider labeling their product white and selling the intellectual property under license. In this way, they can bring in their passion for a larger world while maintaining their independent identity.

When the decision is out of their hands

There is also another situation where decisions about acquisitions can be made without the contribution of the founders. if they are owned by venture capitalists. Access to finance can be complex and challenging for any start-up. However, when it is predicted that innovative new companies will achieve hyper growth (a real opportunity in the thriving cyber security industry), they will be of interest to VCs. With the promise of funding and better market access through the expertise and contacts of the VCs, the founders can agree to give up their control stakes to achieve their ambitions faster, if at all.

However, VCs always strive to generate returns on exit and therefore consistently analyze how the IPO phase can best be reached quickly or sold to another organization. So if there is a suitable offer, startups and their technology can change owners, with the founders having very little influence on monetary valuation or ethical concerns. This can pose a risk to national security because it cannot guarantee where the new acquiring organization is based or what its intentions are. For example, a VC fund or organization from countries known for cyber espionage could buy a startup that may offer much more than its market or valuation, just to get deeper access to the foreign market.

Realize a vision

In the current climate, with cyber attacks on businesses and individuals becoming more extensive and sophisticated, the demand for cyber security continues to grow. Large technology companies are accepting smaller security companies as they try to become actors in space. While many of the deals can be very attractive, not every founder will see a potential acquisition as an opportunity and faces some very difficult decisions regarding the future of their companies.

It is critical that cyber security companies do business that works for them. They must cushion the noise of a crowded market and achieve their business goals while remaining true to their original vision. You need to consider the pros and cons and ultimately choose the path that best enables you to implement your vision for your business.

Martin Rudd, CTO, Telesoft Technologies

advertisement