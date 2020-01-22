One Earth Show starts - celebrates sustainability and plants a tree with every ticket sold

advertisement

It is an event like no other with a global message that he hopes will benefit all of humanity – and a tree planted for every ticket sold.

One Earth Show is designed to educate, inspire and empower people of all ages to lead a more sustainable lifestyle.

These don’t have to be big changes.

The show’s ethos is to highlight how even the slightest change in everyday life can help promote a more sustainable future for everyone.

Together with its global reforestation partner Forest Nation, One Earth Show plans to plant 100,000 plants in One Earth Forest in Tanzania in 2020.

Forest National has already donated 10,000 trees to the forest.

The fair focuses on five key themes – technology and travel, food, fashion, beauty and living – and is full of ideas that encourage visitors to reduce, reuse and recycle climate change.

Some of the best-known brands will be showcased at the show, along with a number of select ethical retailers who will showcase a range of innovative products and services.

In the One Earth Theaters, inspiring celebrities will share their thoughts on how we can all make a difference for the future of our planet.

The One Earth Workshops offer visitors the opportunity to take part in practical and creative sessions that provide ideas and tips for getting started with take-out.

The vision

Ed Tranter, Managing Director of One Earth Show, said: “We live in the middle of a zeitgeist of sustainability: the conversation has developed from a niche to the mainstream. Never before have more people been aware of the climate crisis and want to help.

“Unfortunately, it is not that easy. A lack of knowledge, costs, inconvenience and the perceived extent of the situation we are facing often prevent measures. One of the goals of the earth is to remove these barriers and to provide visitors with positive messages prove that our incremental efforts can make a big difference if we all make small, everyday changes. ”

He added: “One Earth aims to promote positive change and is a platform to discuss how better choices can be made to encourage people to think about the products they buy, and the impact they have on the planet.

“An earth is an event that concerns, inspires and inspires people. We want them to walk through the door with questions and answers. Be able to make the changes that apply to your family and lifestyle.

“As Greta Thurnburg says, nobody is too small to make a difference. Everyone can do something. If everyone does something, big differences can arise.”

How One Earth Show will make a difference

In addition to planting the One Earth Forest, One Earth Show will take these additional steps for 2020:

• Compensation for the event’s CO2 emissions

• E-ticketing

• Cooperation with the NEC, which is committed to sustainable events

• Remove disposable plastic

• Provide local food options with most of the products that are within 48 km and support local businesses

• Offer your visitors discounted travel in collaboration with public transport providers

One Earth partnerships

The organizers of One Earth Partnership and 73 Media signed a sustainability pledge that outlines how they work with event partners and suppliers with shared values ​​to continuously find new ways to reduce waste, energy and the environmental impact of the event.

In addition to Forest Nation, One Earth Show is working with Reach Plc, who support the event through their network of national and regional news agencies.

“At Reach Plc, we strive to ensure that readers of all of our news brands are properly informed of the facts about what is happening on our planet.

“We are delighted to be partnering with One Earth to organize this exciting event that provides practical advice on steps that we can all take and that can really make a difference,” said Philip Machray, director of business development at Reach Plc.

The tremendous challenge of climate change has prompted Reach Plc to launch a campaign to help its readers work together for the common good.

Supported by the simple message # Do1Thing, the publisher offers its readers the local stories, expert advice, and practical tips they need to be better informed and equipped to take positive action.

