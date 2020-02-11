VISTA, California. – A man who stabbed his 64-year-old mother to death in her home in Oceanside pleaded guilty on Monday and raised a second-degree murder charge.

Anthony Sardina, 39, lives 16 years ago in state prison on November 2, 2018 and kills Regina Sardina in her home in block 3900 of Shenandoah Drive. According to deputy district attorney Robert Bruce, he will be sentenced on March 20.

The victim was found dead by one of her other sons, who went to his mother after not meeting one of his brothers in Las Vegas as planned, said Oceanside Police spokesman Tom Bussey.

Officers found the victim’s victim’s Mercedes-Benz limousine two days later in a mall parking lot near the intersection of Plaza Drive and College Boulevard, Bussey said.

Sardina was arrested in Karlovy Vary later that day.

The police and prosecutors have not announced any motive for the murder.

Close modal

Suggest a correction

Suggest a correction