Once you've reached that age, you're more likely to feel lonely

advertisement

You are not alone when you feel lonely.

More than six in ten adults (61%) say they are lonely. This is an increase of seven percentage points compared to 2018. According to a survey Cigna carried out on Thursday among more than 10,000 people across America to measure responses.

And this finding is reflected in other studies that show that 20 to 43% of Americans feel lonely or socially isolated, as NPR reports. And a study published in International Psychogeriatrics last year found that three out of four people could be lonely.

advertisement

Of course, the level of loneliness can fluctuate over the course of your life, and there are certain factors that can help predict loneliness. Here are four:

See also:Kathie Lee Gifford died of loneliness. Then she did this to fix it – and it can work for you too.

Age. The oldest Americans are the loneliest. The degree of loneliness increases from the age of 75, according to a study from 2019 in the journal Psychology and Aging. And a study published in International Psychogeriatrics last year found that loneliness increased in people in the eighties (although there was an increase when people were between 20 and 50 years old).

Health. One reason why older adults can feel lonely is poor health, according to the psychology and age study. “Chronic diseases, functional limitations, cognitive decline and sensory loss are examples of the types of health concerns that can affect people’s ability to stay socially active and engage in good social interactions,” the study found. “Social deficits in turn increase the risk of loneliness.”

Education. That B.A. Degrees can be more than your income. “Education is said to protect against loneliness because more education gives people more ingenuity in developing and accessing social support that reduces stress and thereby indirectly reduces the risk of loneliness,” write the authors of the psychology and age study entitled “Are US Older Adults Getting “Lone? Age, period and cohort differences. ”

Relationship status. Do you have enough people – and the right kind of people – in your life? Married people (both in their first and later marriages) and people with larger social networks and closer relationships with family and friends tend to be less lonely. “The number and quality of people’s social relationships and activities play a prominent role in determining feelings of loneliness,” the study authors write.

A big problem with loneliness is that it not only makes us feel sad, it is also harmful to our health. “Research has linked social isolation and loneliness to higher risks for a variety of physical and mental illnesses: high blood pressure, heart disease, obesity, weakened immune system, anxiety, depression, cognitive decline, Alzheimer’s disease, and even death.” National Institute of Aging unveiled. In fact, Steve Cole, director of the Social Genomics Core Laboratory at the University of California at Los Angeles, told the NIA that “loneliness acts as a fertilizer for other diseases.

If you’re feeling lonely, these tips from Psychology Today can be helpful.

This story was updated on January 23, 2020.

advertisement