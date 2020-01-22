advertisement

Quentin Tarantino’s acclaimed feature Once Upon a Time in Hollywood is re-released in India on February 14, the studio Sony Pictures Entertainment India announced Wednesday.

Written and directed by Tarantino, the film released last year in the country on Independence Day.

The film, led by Hollywood superstars Leornado DiCaprio and Brad Pitt, is based on the murder of actor Sharon Tate and three others at the hands of the Manson Family cult.

It contains DiCaprio, 45, as Rick Dalton, an aging, unemployed actor, with Pitt, 56, playing his old stunt double called Cliff Booth. The two characters happen to be Tate’s neighbors, traced by Margot Robbie in the film.

The film also plays Al Pacino, Kurt Russell, Dakota Fanning, Margaret Qualley, Damian Lewis, Bruce Dern, Emile Hirsch and the late Luke Perry in crucial roles.

At the Oscars 2020, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood will compete for 10 Academy Awards, including best photo, best director, best actor for DiCaprio and best supporting role for Pitt.

