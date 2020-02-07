Advertisement

PEBBLE BEACH, California (AP) – Ernie Els brought major changes to the international team in the Presidents Cup, and then added another one he wanted to see. He doesn’t think anyone should be a captain more than once.

Els tells the morning read golf blog that he won’t be returning as captain for the 2021 games.

“It’s as good as I can,” said Els. “I gave everything. This is another change that I wanted to make on our team. I get a chance, win or lose. You don’t get a second chance. “

The South African spent two years giving his international players – from countries outside Europe – the feeling of being a team. His biggest changes included dropping the PGA Tour flag and creating his own logo for the international team.

In December, the team at Royal Melbourne lost to the Americans, but built up a lead early on and had a 10: 8 lead in individual. The Americans, led by Captain Tiger Woods, rallied to win.

The Americans now have an 11-1 lead in the Presidents Cup after scoring the last eight wins.

Els says he told his team after the games on Sunday evening that he would not be returning. He met with PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan in January and was asked to reconsider. Els said he would choose after making his PGA Tour Champions debut in Hawaii, where he lost in a playoff. He decided not to do it next year.

“There are so many of me who want to do that, but I know that resigning is the hardest,” Els told Morning Read.

The 2021 games will be played at the Quail Hollow Club in North Carolina. Woods didn’t say if he wanted to go back. Els’s vice captains at Royal Melbourne included Trevor Immelman, Mike Weir and Geoff Ogilvy. Weir would be an option for 2023 the next time the international team hosts. The expected venue is Royal Montreal.

The Presidents Cup has a history of repetitive captains. Peter Thomson, Gary Player and Nick Price were captains three times, Greg Norman twice. For the Americans, Jack Nicklaus and Fred Couples each had three consecutive terms.

The next captains are expected to be announced in spring.

