A joint mural project between Mendocino County Juvenile Hall and the Mendocino County Arts Council has changed the interior of the facility. It offers imprisoned youths the opportunity to express themselves artistically and to be successful in project management, while at the same time offering inspiration for future inmates and a longer-term impact beyond the walls of the facility.

A number of free-standing murals are created using a photo of the original mural, which is coated with carbon transfer paper and transferred to the libraries in Laytonville and Round Valley. (Chris Pugh – Ukiah Daily Journal)

Dave Barrett, director of Juvenile Hall, and Alyssum Wier, executive director of the Arts Council of Mendocino County, worked together to develop a novel project – designing and painting two murals on the walls of the courtyard of the hall. The three-phase, multi-phase project was funded by the Arts Council, Get Arts in the Schools Program, the Community Foundation of Mendocino County, Dean and Sharon Edell, and the California Arts Council, JumpStArts Grant.

The blackboards were created in two phases – the first was completed in 2018. The 29-foot blackboard shows the oak forest habitats in the interior of Mendocino County. (Chris Pugh – Ukiah Daily Journal)

The design and execution of the 58-foot mural was supported by lead artist Danza Davis, but Davis deserves credit for the residents of Juvenile Hall, who were involved in all aspects of the project. The blackboards were created in two phases – the first was completed in 2018. The 29-foot blackboard shows the oak forest habitats in the interior of Mendocino County. The second segment, which enlarged the first mural by a further 10 meters, was completed in 2019. It includes redwood corridors, cliffs, tidal zones and the Mendocino coast.

Davis, a native of Mendocino County, has received two degrees in studio art and botany from the state of Humboldt. She deepened her knowledge by studying scientific illustration. “It enabled me to use art as an educational tool,” explains Davis.

First, Davis asked the students to remember the plants, animals, insects, and trees that reminded them of their homes. From there, she brought research materials to help them accurately reproduce the colors and shapes of the flora and animals that inhabit the mural. “We had a lot of brainstorming in class. Reference books were made available to students to promote their recognition, and for the second mural we also used the iNaturalist website to help students learn more about the different ecosystems – the vocabulary they needed to make theirs Express observations accurately. “

The mural was mocked by hand using Davis’ photographic rendering technique. “We used a design process that attached a grid to the wall.” Davis mixed the colors so that when painting the mural, students could use the equivalent of a “paint by number” process that was helpful Students a consistency in design and success.

“It was easy for the students to develop trust,” says Weir. “This was a great process that allowed me to share my love of nature with the students,” said Davis.

The first photo wallpaper received such positive feedback that Wier received funds to extend the photo wallpaper to the coastal landscape. And now the third phase of the project is underway as students create two free-standing murals in the classroom, one on display in the Round Valley Public Library and the other in the Laytonville Public Library.

“One of our goals was to find a way to experience the work of the students outside of the Juvenile Hall environment,” says Weir.

“It’s so difficult to share the great job at Juvenile Hall,” says Barrett. “This was a way for teenagers to share their story while creating a project that was part of their rehabilitation work.”

On an average day, 3 to 5 students worked on the project. “We made music while the students were painting, talking, and laughing,” explains Davis. She read excerpts from Kate Marianchild’s book “The Secrets of Oak Woodlands”. Due to the central location of the mural, it can be seen daily by students during the practice period and by family members when they visit their children.

“I look at the murals again and again and discover something I haven’t seen before,” says Barrett. The murals are filled with the typical plants and animals known to all of the county’s inhabitants, red-tailed falcons, bees and butterflies, whales and squirrels. Laurel trees, oaks, trillium and acorn trees, newts, sea urchins, pond dwellers and towering redwoods bring color and an improved sense of location to the quad area, to the benefit of the residents, whose sense of place has been considerably restricted.

“It’s not uncommon for a student to point to an area of ​​the mural that he’s been working on,” says Barrett.

The smaller, but still substantial, freestanding murals are created using a photo of the original wall painting and the magic of carbon transfer paper. The designs have been slightly modified to reflect stakeholder requirements. A red fox is depicted on the mural of the Laytonville Library. Students added basket-forming grass to the foliage on the Round Valley Library mural.

Adding the free-standing murals to the two libraries gives students the opportunity to share positive experiences they had while in detention, and just as important as Barrett notes, allows the public to see the work of the students.

“Because of the confidentiality, it is very difficult for the public to get a feel for these children. The typical inhabitant of the district would never be able to see this mural, and now they will see it.”

Davis developed the procedures for creating the permanent murals and free-standing murals for the libraries with the idea that a rotating group of students would work on the project. “We have created processes so that everyone involved can achieve a successful result and a changing youth population can be successfully included in the process from conception to design to painting,” she explains.

According to Barrett, the project had many other advantages.

“It was hard work. I saw the children working on 100 degree days and using tiny brushes to paint the tiny details on plants or animals.

“We are very grateful for this opportunity to work with Juvenile Hall and Danza,” says Wier. “With this grant, we have been able to help fulfill the Juvenile Hall mandate to create a home environment and give young people the opportunity to acquire work-related skills and create works of art that are exhibited in their home communities.”

Students spent hundreds of hours following directions that produced positive results, ”Davis said. “I have had great experiences with these young people. They were respectful, good listeners and we did a lot of work, ”she smiles.