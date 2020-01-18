advertisement

Sample ICSE question sheets, class X, English papers 1 and 2 (language and lit. respectively)

Price: ₹ 199

Publisher: Oswaal Books

Students often tend to relax for an English paper due to recklessness, which may be due to poor calibration. To help this, these books contain mindmaps and tips aimed at simple learning, solved sample papers with answers written by toppers, along with short notes from the examiners to understand what is expected. These books are intended for students to anticipate questions and to be better equipped.

ICSCE Sample question sheets, class X, mathematics

Price: ₹ 199

Publisher: Oswaal Books

Mastering math is a milestone that can best be achieved with practice. The book will help achieve the same. Each chapter has been simplified, using mind maps that contain formulas and the important concepts that must be understood. It contains questionnaires that can be used for practice. Furthermore, answer sheets from the toppers are attached to the sample papers, along with small notes from the examiners, in which the students are informed about the steps that should not be skipped, common mistakes, etc. to improve performance.

CBSE 2020 Example question sheets, class X

Price: ₹ 149

Publisher: Oswaal Books

Sample papers are the ultimate preparation tool for practicing and measuring competition. The book contains sample documents for all topics, including Hindi, mathematics, sciences, social sciences, Sanskrit, computer application and English, along with marker scheme. It will expose students to a number of new questions or problems that will help them understand their weaknesses and increase effectiveness.

