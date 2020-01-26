advertisement

On the Move: timely insight into the Houston luxury market for buyers of relocation

The Houston luxury market closed the year off strongly with an increase in sales of 12.7% compared to December last year. This is according to the January HAR (Houston Association of Realtors) MLS report.

While this speaks to the power of the market, what does that mean for people who move to Houston and are interested in buying a home in one of the city’s most sought after neighborhoods?

First of all, it is important to define what is meant by the luxury market. In terms of price point, HAR refers to homes with a price of $ 750,000 and more as the luxury market.

But in a city as large as Houston, the idea of ​​the luxury market can be somewhat nuanced. This is because there are multiple luxury micro-markets within the wider market area, and depending on the neighborhood, prices can be considerably higher than $ 750,000.

Kristin Tillman, a broker at Greenwood King Properties, said there is often a discrepancy between that entry point of $ 750,000 and what it actually costs to buy a home in several prominent Houston neighborhoods.

“I would say that the minimum access point at West University is $ 1 million and more. The access point in Tanglewood for an existing farmhouse-style home is $ 1.6 million, but could otherwise be $ 2.5 million and higher. River Oaks is $ 2.5 million and more, and it’s similar in the Memorial Villages, “Tillman said.

She added, “Then there’s the Heights, and for the luxury price there, I’d say it’s $ 750,000 and more.”

All these areas have different qualities and functions that make them unique. As such, Tillman said that the best way for people to get a feel for these different neighborhoods is to experience them firsthand.

For example, if a relocation client wants to live close to the Texas Medical Center, it is important that they see and understand the differences in different neighborhoods.

“There is Southgate, which is very different from Bellaire, which is different from Braes Heights, but there are few nuances in those neighborhoods,” Tillman said. “It’s not just the characteristics, but the problem such as flooding and knowing the pockets of Houston with integrated cities such as West University and Bellaire, and the benefits of a strong homeowners association.”

That’s why Tillman said it’s important for moving home buyers to have a good agent who really knows the neighborhoods and the market.

“When moving, people need to know who they choose as an agent, because moving is stressful enough. You have a spouse who has to find another job or make himself happy. Often children are involved and schools to think about. So, while all of that is crucial, buying the right home that really suits them is, “she said.

Kiki Wilson is a broker at Martha Turner Sotheby’s International Realty, and she said the good news about Houston is that if an agent knows where and how to search, they can find the right fit for everyone.

“As an agent we have to run, we have to know our market and we have to be broad-minded,” Wilson said. “If people come from the city, we’ll look everywhere in Houston. We may start at West University, but then the customer decides that they want more land. So we go to Pearland or Sugar Land. We need to give them an experience so that they can understand the lifestyle of the neighborhoods. “

She said that while many of her relocation customers are interested in single-family homes, there are also many others who are attracted to the lifestyle offered by the luxury high-rise market.

“We often notice that people who move to Houston want the option of having a second home. So the lock-it-and-leave-it lifestyle is very attractive to them, “Wilson said.

She added: “We sell lifestyle as much as we sell houses. So I help my clients experience areas such as the Heights, which is currently one of the strongest markets in Houston, by exploring the neighborhood, going to restaurants to go and of course look at houses. ”

Wilson said the Heights is a neighborhood with a unique culture that truly reflects the people who live there.

“I have customers who moved to the Heights 20 years ago and stay there because they love the community so much. The market from $ 2 million to $ 3 million in the Heights is now really hot, and a house that is in good condition and reasonably priced will sell just as quickly as any luxury market in Houston, and often with multiple offers. “

Michelle Sandlin is an award-winning writer, journalist and expert in the global mobility industry. Follow her on Facebook: www.facebook.com/TheMichelleSandlin and on Twitter: @MichelleSandlin. Also visit “On the Move” at blog.chron.com/onthemove.

