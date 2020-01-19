advertisement

Welcome back for more of my conversation with John Nugent, the 2020 president of the Houston Association of Realtors (HAR) and a broker employee at RE / MAX Space Center.

In last week’s column, he discussed the power of the local real estate market and the many opportunities that Houston has to offer for people moving here.

Nugent has been living in Houston since 1956 and has been fortunate to witness the significant changes and growth that have occurred throughout the region, which continue to benefit both residents and newcomers.

Here are excerpts from our conversation:

MRS: As an old Houston resident, what fascinates you most about living here?

JN: What really excites me is that Houston is an entrepreneurial city and a city where it is possible. The people who live here are visionaries who want to make things happen. I also think Houston remains a city that looks ahead rather than looking past, and I like that. So I love the future vision of the city and we see no end to our options here.

I just love living in the Houston area. People complain about the traffic situation, but they complained when I came to live here in 1956. This area will continue to grow and it will continue to change, so we just have to remain the friendly place that we are and the excited city that we have always been. I’m excited to see what’s going on in Houston in the next 25 to 50 years.

MRS: Why do you think it’s a good time to move to Houston?

JN: There are so many options here. No matter what a person’s interests are, there are so many opportunities here from a business standpoint, from a travel standpoint and from an entertainment standpoint. We also have world-class educational opportunities here. And if you are elderly or have health problems, we have our world-class Texas Medical Center here. Houston has everything that everyone wants within reach.

MRS: Do you have a specific message that you want to convey to people considering moving to Houston?

JN: People move to Houston for various reasons and they leave Houston for various reasons, whether for family or work reasons, or for health or travel related issues. But if you want to live in a vibrant, growing city, I can’t imagine a city that is livelier than Houston.

MRS: Do you ever see yourself living anywhere other than Houston?

JN: No, I could not imagine that I would live somewhere else. Everyone I know lives here, and the people I know are lively people who like to do things and make things happen. So I want to be in such a group where people think ahead and want to improve things.

The people and friendly atmosphere are all part of our culture in Houston. When you go here, it is as if everyone knows you almost immediately. Neighbors come out and meet you and welcome you. So, unlike some other cities where people are more reserved, Houston is a friendly city that has a lot to offer.

MRS: Finally, it is difficult to ignore some of the different real estate companies and business models that have recently expanded on the Houston market. Do you see this as a disruption, and what does this mean for the consumer who is going to buy or sell a house in the near future?

JN: Some of these new models are exactly that, they are new models. And some are played based on old variants of models that we had in the past. Some are being refined. But there are options out there, and the broker’s role is to inform the consumer about what his options are.

So I don’t really see this as a disruption, but it is an opportunity for the broker to really show the consumer why the broker is needed. The broker must be able to explain to the consumer what his options are and how he must navigate in this new landscape in which we find ourselves.

Michelle Sandlin is an award-winning writer, journalist and expert in the global mobility industry. Follow her on Facebook: www.facebook.com/TheMichelleSandlin and on Twitter: @MichelleSandlin. Also visit “On the Move” at blog.chron.com/onthemove.

