As the old saying goes: “You only have one chance to make a first impression.” This is especially true for people who have a house to sell. For this reason, real estate professionals often recommend homeowners to make some minor improvements before putting their homes on the market.

This is especially important for home sellers who are moving, as they usually have to move a little faster than someone who is moving in the city.

So when you are renovating your home, it is important to know where to spend money and where to save money.

Julie Brann, a broker at Bernstein Realty, said the first two things she notices when she meets with a homeowner about listing their property, the color of the interior color, and whether the house looks cluttered.

“Neutral colors are preferred at the moment, so I always suggest using a Greige. If there are too many items in the house, I tell the seller that you can’t see the decor for the clutter.” That’s why I always suggest a minimalist approach, because the less stuff, the better the home will look, ”said Brann.

She added that both problems can be easily fixed without the homeowner spending a significant amount of time or money.

When Brann meets with sellers, he tries to help them view the property from the perspective of potential buyers who tend to have high expectations of the property in today’s market.

In many cases, according to Brann, buyers often compare resale properties to new homes in a particular area or neighborhood. For this reason, she asked the vendors to replace the lights and replace any hardware that could make their homes look dated.

“Small things like replacing mirrors in the bathroom, especially in the powder room and main bathroom, can make a big difference,” said Brann. The home looks a little bit more up-to-date. “

When it comes to the exterior of the property, it is just as important to make small improvements.

“Buyers don’t want to see late maintenance, so I recommend updating, weeding, trimming, and adding a splash of color to the front door. Then they should paint or paint the front door and paint the panel to make it look fresh, because that is literally the first thing people see, ”said Brann.

She also recommends adding a new doormat that can help make the porch look more inviting.

“You want the home to look attractive, but you also want people to know how well you took care of your home, and that’s shown in these little details,” said Brann.

Ed Wolff, President of Beth Wolff Realtors Real Living, reiterated Brann’s emphasis on the appeal of street sales, stating that this should be the starting point for sellers who want to make small improvements.

“Then the sellers have to make sure from the entrance area that there are no major color defects or problems that a buyer could immediately recognize as a sign of earlier penetration or damage to water. This is something that would be an immediate departure for a buyer, ”said Wolff.

In terms of the interior color, it is usually better for the seller to paint the walls than to paint the cabinets and cupboards from the inside.

For floors that have been damaged by normal wear and tear or even a pet, Wolff believes that it is often better to offer the buyer a floor supplement than to replace it.

“There are so many different types of flooring today, and no matter what the seller chooses, the buyer is likely to want something different,” said Wolff. “Replacing the floor is also difficult as long as the homeowner is still living on the property. With the allowance, the buyer can select any desired flooring level and use the allowance to offset his costs. “

Wolff added that it is also important for sellers to pay attention to the lighting in the house and to replace the light bulbs in rooms with inconsistent lighting.

In conclusion, Wolff emphasized that all of this can be done relatively quickly, which is often an important consideration for moving sellers.

“We can usually bring a painter home and have these other improvements done within one to a week and a half after meeting the customer. This is not an inappropriate time and I think it is really important to weigh what is worth and what is reducing market time, ”said Wolff.

Michelle Sandlin is an award-winning author, journalist and expert in the global mobility industry. Follow her on Facebook: www.facebook.com/TheMichelleSandlin and on Twitter: @MichelleSandlin. Visit “On the Move” at blog.chron.com/onthemove.