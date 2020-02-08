So cruel!

Jon Peters written Pamela Anderson to let her know that her 12-day marriage was over and RadarOnline.com received the bomb releases exclusively.

The couple’s short-lived marriage ended abruptly when the film producer fired them and an insider found that their whirlwind romance had sparked together after four hours after not seeing each other in years!

“It has always been a somewhat bizarre relationship. They have been around for decades, but she only spoke by text, never on the phone, ”the source told Radar of the Playboy beauty and Peters.

According to the insider, Jon hadn’t seen her “months before, then she showed up and they were married four hours later!”

The heartbreaking text messages Peters sent to Anderson showed kindness despite his intention to end their union.

They tied the knot on January 20 at the Shutters on the Beach Hotel in Santa Monica, but canceled 11 days later.

The text, which was received exclusively by Radar, described her “beautiful, amazing love party”, but said “this whole marriage thing … scared me.”

Then Peters wrote: “It became clear to me that at 74, I needed a simple, quiet life and no international love affair.

“So I think the best we can do is go away for a few days and you may need to go back to Canada.

“We did it. The world knows we did it and I think we have to go our own way now. I hope you can forgive me.”

Anderson sent him a simple message. “I forgive you,” she wrote with a kissing Emoji face.

Scroll through the gallery to see the exclusive text messages Jon Peters sent when he ended his marriage to Pamela Anderson.