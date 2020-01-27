advertisement

You need courage, patience and resilience to be in the reality show of Big Brother Naija. Moreover, it takes a strong personality to advance to the final. So these three last bachelors from the 2019 edition of BBNaija, Omashola, Seyi and Frodd are definitely the ideal personalities for that Media Room HubJanuary coverage.

They went on the show like other participants, but stood it all: by fighting, tears, rigorous tasks and discomfort, sticking to the top 5 place. In this interview with MRH they all reveal about their comparable but unique diaries during and through the show, who their strongest opponents were, the impact of the platform in their lives. Among other things, they also shared their most vulnerable moments.

Watch their interview below:

credits

Outfits / Styling: @morafa_official

belts: @goodgirlcode

videography: @clevermacaulay

photography: @fotofastgroup

chart: @poettobi

