Former Chief Minister and National Conference (NC) Vice President Omar Abdullah threatened “politics as a cover for his radical ideology and planning activities against the Union government” and “his popularity and potential to lure voters into polling stations” according to the dossier of the Law on Public Security (PSA) prepared by the government of Jammu and Kashmir.

The PSA dossier, which was sent to Mr Abdullah on February 4, reads: “… Although the subject was a mainstream politician, he planned his activities against the Union of India under the guise of politics. And although he enjoys the support of gullible masses, he has managed to carry out such activities. “

The dossier accused Mr. Abdullah of “removing his cover and resorting to dirty policies after the government repealed Article 370 by using a radical method to incite the masses against the policies of the central government.” August.

Mr. Abdullah, who appealed to people to stay calm in his tweet of August 4, 2019, was arrested on August 5 and remained in solitary confinement at Hari Niwas Palace, a notorious interrogation center from the 1990s that turned into an interrogation center was transformed. Prison in August 2019.

For the people of Kashmir, we do not know what to expect, but I firmly believe that what Almighty Allah has planned is always for the better. We may not see it now, but we must never doubt its ways. Good luck to everyone, stay safe and above all PLEASE REMAIN.

– Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) August 4, 2019

The ability of 49-year-old Abdullah to “influence people in every way” can be seen from the fact that he was able to convince his voters to vote in large numbers even in times of extreme militancy and election boycotts.

Due to his popularity on the microblogging website Twitter, Abdullah accused him in his dossier of “contradicting the centre’s decision to repeal Article 370 and to instigate people on Twitter against the unity and integrity of the nation”.

According to Sections 107 and 151, Mr. Abdullah is in prison for six months and can be held behind bars for between three months and two years without trial.

In a public speech, in January 2019, Mr. Abdullah, whose grandfather Sheikh Muhammad Abdullah introduced the PSA to book wood smugglers, promised “to revoke the PSA if his party NC was elected to power”.

