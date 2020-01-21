Oman expected to introduce VAT in 2021: minister - News

advertisement

UAE, Saudi Arabia and Bahrain have already levied VAT in recent years.



Oman will levy five percent value-added tax (VAT) from the beginning of next year, an Omani minister said Tuesday.

“VAT is something that people don’t like, but this is something we are lobbying for. It will come into effect sometime in the beginning of the following year,” said Ali bin Masoud Al Sunaidy, Minister of Trade and Industry in Oman.

Currently, three GCC countries, the UAE, Saudi Arabia and Bahrain, have levied VAT as agreed by the six Member States. Oman will most likely be the next GCC country to join the competition.

A study by EY predicted that the introduction of VAT by GCC countries would generate additional annual revenue of $ 25 billion.

The minister said that Muscat is aiming for 2.5 to 3 percent economic growth this year, unless some geopolitical tension in the neighborhood emerges.

“We are also looking at the diversification of the economy. Reforms are inevitable, because when oil prices crashed, our GDP plummeted from 30 billion Omani riyals to 26 billion riyals, but now it is back to 30 billion riyals; we need to go back to reforms and enabling the young and private sector to bear the future, “he said while talking to Bloomberg TV.

The minister hopes that the oil price will exceed $ 70 per barrel, which will be useful for regional economies.

“The economy is being revived at 465, but $ 70 would be more comfortable for most of us in the region, not just Oman. However, with $ 65 and even $ 60 to $ 65 barrel, we will look more seriously at tourism, production, fishing and logistics sectors, “he added.

“$ 26-27 per barrel was not useful at all and now $ 65 is very useful. We hoped that oil would exceed $ 70, but now we are getting used to less than $ 60 and we will manage our budget like that,” he said during the interview.



