There are approximately 1.7 million foreign workers in the Sultanate.



Expats in Oman who are employed as commercial or purchasing agents will not renew their visas in accordance with the new regulations of the country’s Ministry of Labor.

According to the Times of Oman, such expats have to leave the country after their visa expires.

Abdullah bin Nasser Al-Bakri, Minister of Labor, issued the decree, adding: “Licenses for the recruitment of non-Omani workers and licenses for work permits for the professions referred to in Article 1 of this Decision shall apply until their expiry.”

According to the National Statistics and Information Center of Oman, around 1.7 million foreign workers are employed in the Sultanate. This new decree is in line with the government’s Omanization initiatives.