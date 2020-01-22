Olympic games prohibit athletic protests

advertisement

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has released new guidelines that prohibit athletes from any form of political protest, starting with the upcoming 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo.

Rule 50 of the Olympic Charter already prohibits athletes from protesting, but so far the IOC has not made clear what a protest means. The new guidelines specify that athletes are allowed to express themselves at news conferences and on social media, but not on the playing field or during official ceremonies. Examples of prohibited forms of protest are kneeling, “politically motivated” hand gestures, messages on signs or bracelets and possible disruptions of medal ceremonies.

Athletes who do not comply are disciplined on a case-by-case basis, according to the IOC.

The IOC says it has made the guidelines based on the idea that the Olympics, and sport in general, must remain apolitical. “It is a fundamental principle that sport is neutral and must be separate from political, religious or any other form of interference,” says the IOC.

But politics is increasingly becoming part of the sports arena because athletes such as football player Colin Kaepernick and basketball star LeBron James use the power of celebrities to raise racism and other social justice issues. There is also a long history of political protest at the Olympic Games.

For example, it was just two years ago that IOC President Thomas Bach stated that a joint bid from North and South Korea for the 2032 Olympic Games was “another step to show how sport can once again contribute to peace on the Korean Peninsula and the world. “

This is why the IOC’s prohibition is similar to critics as an attempt by the international organization to accept that sport and politics only co-exist in ways that make them feel comfortable. Athletes have more power and influence than ever before, and organizations such as the IOC – which have sponsors and host countries to stay happy – are starting to realize it.

“(The IOC) has violated the freedom of expression of athletes and citizens in democratic countries that protect those freedoms in their constitutions or charters,” says Helen Jefferson Lenskyj, emeritus professor at the University of Toronto and author of eight books on what they believe “Olympic industry”.

“The Olympic industry can maintain these limitations because sport is neutral and sport is special,” says Lenskyj. “It is neither.”

But instead of suppressing the political debate, Simon Darnell, an associate professor specializing in Sport for Development and Peace at the University of Toronto, offers the ban of the IOC to encourage athletes to speak out.

“The more you tell every political activist, including athletes, that you can’t do something, which increases its meaning,” says Darnell. “In some ways, this is a situation where athletes may be more encouraged to speak out.”

Canadian medium-distance runner Gabriela DeBues-Stafford, a hopeful medal in Tokyo, says the IOC is putting athletes in a very difficult position.

“The Olympics is our only chance every four years, where the world sees us competing,” says DeBues-Stafford. “We can take a knee, raise our fist or refuse to share a stage with a baptist. These small gestures are not disturbing, but they are powerful. People notice it. People talk about the problem. And hopefully the discussion can lead to some change.

“So being banned – not only discouraged, but outright banned from protesting when most eyes are on us is huge.”

