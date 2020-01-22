Olympic football, virus-infested boxing qualifiers in China National Sports

advertisement

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) – Olympic qualifiers in two sports were moved on Wednesday due to an outbreak of a fatal viral disease from the Chinese city of Wuhan.

An Asian qualification group with four nations for the women’s soccer tournament was moved from the city to Nanjing in the center of the health crisis.

The Asia-Oceania qualification tournament, which was scheduled for February 3 to 14 in Wuhan, has been canceled. No new plans have been announced.

The decisions followed Chinese health authorities, which instructed the people of Wuhan to avoid masses and public gatherings.

The Asian Football Association announced that the round robin group with hosts China, Australia, Taiwan and Thailand will be held on February 3rd and 9th in Nanjing while maintaining the same dates.

Since the outbreak last month, more than 500 people have been infected and at least 17 people have been killed. The disease stems from a newly identified type of coronavirus.

Cases have also been reported in the United States, Japan, South Korea and Thailand. All of them are from Wuhan or recently traveled there.

In the soccer qualification in China, two teams will enter the playoff round of the four nations in March. That will decide which two teams from Asia will host Japan at the Tokyo Olympics.

