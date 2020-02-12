MOSCOW (AP) – Former Olympic figure skating champion Ksenia Stolbova announced her resignation on Wednesday.

In 2014 Stolbova and her partner Fedor Klimov won gold in the team event for Russia and silver in the couple event at the same Olympic Games.

In 2014 she also won silver at the World Cup and reached the European Championship podium four times. Stolbova did not give a reason for her decision after starting only once this season with her new partner Andrei Novoselov internationally.

“I would like to thank all of my mentors and the people who have helped me during my athletic career,” she said in a statement by the Russian Figure Skating Association.

Stolbova and Klimov missed the 2018 Winter Games after an International Olympic Committee review committee decided not to invite them to the Russian Olympic athletes team. During this time, the Russian Olympic Committee was suspended in Russia for doping and cover-ups. Stolbova himself was not accused of wrongdoing.

Stolbova and Klimov stopped walking together in 2018 after Klimov switched to coach, and Stolbova teamed up with Novoselov. At the Rostelecom Cup Grand Prix in November they finished fifth in their only international competition.

