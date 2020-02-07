Advertisement

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) – Two-time Olympic champion Yuzuru Hanyu took first place in the men’s short program at the Four Continents Figure Skating Competition after setting a world record.

The Japanese skater started with a quad salchow and followed with a quad-toeloop-triple-toelopp combination to score 111.82 points and land comfortably ahead of Jin Boyang from China, who finished second with 95.83 points. Jason Brown from the USA finished third with 94.71 points.

Advertisement

“It is the first time in a long time that I am satisfied with my short program,” said Hanyu. “I was able to enjoy myself and I think the audience enjoyed my performance.”

Nathan Chen, an American who won the world championship title in 2019, will not attend the event. The men’s free skate is on Sunday.

Madison Chock and Evan Bates from the USA defended their title in the ice dance and finished first with 213.18 points. Piper Gilles and Paul Poirier from Canada came second with 210.18 points, while Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donahue, also from the USA, came third with 208.72 points.

Chock slipped on a transitional move, but the couple recovered.

“It was a testament to how well we are trained,” said Bates, “because we caught up very quickly from this fall, which surprised us.”

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Advertisement