CANBERRA, Australia (AP) – Kai Sakakibara, a hopeful BMX cyclist at the Australian Olympic Games, is in a medical coma at Canberra Hospital after suffering serious head injuries after a weekly accident.

The 23-year-old driver underwent surgery on Sunday morning to relieve pressure on his brain after the Saturday accident. Sakakibara is expected to remain in a coma for the next two weeks as he is in a critical but stable condition.

Sakakibara, who has been in the top 10 in the world in recent years, wanted to make his Olympic debut in Japan, where he spent part of his childhood after he was born on the Gold Coast in Australia.

“We know that the road ahead will be long and difficult, we will stay positive and take things day by day,” said the Sakakibara family statement on Wednesday. “There is not much we can do at this time, but Kai needs your support and the positive energy that is being sent to him.”

Sakakibara crashed on the second turn during his opening lap at a World Cup event in Bathurst, 200 kilometers northwest of Sydney, and was treated by paramedics and a doctor on site before being flown to the hospital.

He started racing when he was four, moved to Tokyo in 2000 and collected several national titles before returning to Australia in 2008.

Sakakibara’s parents, Martin and Yuki, said their son’s BMX career was “temporarily interrupted” because they focused on his long-term rehabilitation.

