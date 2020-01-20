advertisement

For our #BellaNaijaMCM feature this week, we shine the spotlight Oluwatomi Solanke, a serial entrepreneur who has devoted his life to using technology to solve problems.

Oluwatomi noted during volunteer work at the Red Cross in Lagos that there are thousands of missing children in various childcare organizations and more than one million people (including unidentified children) in internally displaced persons camps in Nigeria.

It was almost impossible for someone to manually go through photos to match all these people, so Oluwatomi and a friend built a crowdsourced web-based application – WhoSpottedMe – who uses facial recognition technology and artificial intelligence to help find missing people.

The platform not only helps to reunite children with their parents / guardians, it also helps to find unidentified accident victims and victims of human trafficking.

Oluwatomi has also been established DropBuddies, a peer-to-peer delivery platform that connects people who need packages with people on their way to the destination of the package.

His most recent company, founded in 2018, is Trove Finance, a micro-investment platform that allows Nigerians to invest in listed US, Nigerian and Chinese equities, government bonds and more.

In 2019, Trove Finance, which Oluwatomi founded with his high school friends Austin Akagu, Desayo Ajisegiri and Opeyemi Olanipekun, secured financing from Ventures Platform to scale up its activities.

Oluwatomi holds a bachelor’s degree in chemical technology from the University of Lagos. He is expanding the investment opportunity with Trove Finance to other African countries and we are looking for him.

